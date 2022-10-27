‘No indication’ of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are “no indications” that pollutants have been released after a fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh earlier this week.

Four fisherman had to be rescued after their boat ran aground on the northern part of Cairnbulg Point on Monday morning.

RNLI Fraserburgh described the area as a “notorious black spot” where many ships have wrecked over the years.

The vessel, a BA55 Ocean Maid, ended up on the rocks and has since broken up in the seas.

Aberdeenshire Council has now confirmed there is no sign of “significant pollutants” being released as a result of the vessel breaking up.

Avoid washed-up materials

The public has been advised that there is a “small possibility” of materials from the vessel washing ashore.

Due to this, officers from the council will be monitoring the area, including Fraserburgh beach, and are continuing discussions with the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

Any washed-up materials should be avoided with residents also reminded to keep dogs away from areas of potential pollution.

Suspected areas of pollution should be reported to Protective Service by emailing environmental@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or calling 01467 539039.