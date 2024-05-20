Three people in court accused of firing handgun in Fraserburgh

Three people have appeared in court on firearms charges after video was posted on social media of handguns apparently being fired in Fraserburgh.

Yanko Pishtisky, 19, Leon Scott, 21, and a 17-year-old boy are all accused of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is also facing a charge of drug possession.

All three – who are all from Fraserburgh – made no plea during this afternoon’s private appearance at Peterhead Sheriff Court and were released on bail.

Social media video

An investigation into the alleged incidents was launched on Saturday after video was shared on social media, apparently taken in the harbour area of the town.

Inspector Andrew Machray said: “While we haven’t received any reports from the public about this, I want to reassure the community additional patrols will be in place as we carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with concerns or information can contact us through 101, or phone 999 in an emergency.”