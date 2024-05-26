Former Caley Thistle boss fears club risks severing links with the local community

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson fears the club will lose its connection with the local community by relocating training to Fife.

The Caley Jags board announced on Friday they had reached an agreement to relocate to the home of Kelty Hearts from pre-season.

The club believes moving its training base will help them overcome the geographical challenge of attracting players to the Highlands as it bids to win promotion back to the Scottish Championship.

But Robertson fears the links forged with the local community will be lost as a result of relocation.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Robertson said: “I was stunned when I read (the statement). It’s a strange one.

“In terms of recruitment will it make it easier to sign players? Yes, but that’s not Inverness.

“Players will come up at 1pm and leave at 6pm on a Saturday and not know any of the staff, the groundsman and have no affiliation to the city, region, club or supporters other than wearing the jersey of the club.

“I don’t understand why they have to move the club why they have to move down there at all. I genuinely don’t believe it. It’s a shame.

“The thing about coming to Inverness is you integrate. I see myself now as an Invernessian as I’ve been here for 20-odd years. I’m an Edinburgh boy but I love the city and the people.

“The fans are hugely loyal to their team and want to see their young players coming through.

“I did everything I could to help the club in both spells, I’m still a huge fan of the club and the people are so friendly and passionate.

“It’s a lovely place to come and play football, and the amount of players who have come and stayed up here.”

‘Attracting players north is not impossible’

Caley Thistle fans have reacted with dismay to the announcement and Robertson, who guided the club to promotion to the SPL in 2004 in his first spell in charge, is saddened by the decision.

He knows the challenge of luring players to the Highland is a significant challenge but not one which cannot be met.

He said: “The location is difficult but is it impossible? No chance.

“I’m disappointed. The club will say it is difficult to attract players but if they don’t want to come here then don’t come. I knew as a manager once I signed a player he was committed to the club.

“He was committed to coming up here and I knew the lad would give everything for the club.

“There were players who said ‘no, I don’t want to come’ and that’s fine. You move on.

“It is difficult and challenging but not impossible. They have proved that over the years.

“When I came up here 22 years ago I came in and found out what the DNA was.

“It was local players coming through and bringing what we’d call broken players, gems from other parts of the country, up here and developing them before moving them on.

“Twenty years ago this year we got to the Premier League for the first time and built on it.

“But we have always had a strong group of local players. We brought the young lads through, training them with the first team.”

Link between youths and first-team could suffer

Robertson also questioned what relocation means for the younger players at the club.

The former Caley Jags boss believes the same geographical challenge which the club has in attracting players north could become an issue for youth team players.

He said: “What happens to the 17-year-olds who have got contracts? Will they will have to move to train with the first team?

“The under-18s will train Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings as they do now but they won’t be interacting with the first team.”