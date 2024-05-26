Former Caley Thistle boss fears club risks severing links with the local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Former Caley Thistle boss fears club risks severing links with the local community

Caley Jags' decision to relocate to Fife for training could damage its standing with the Inverness community.

By Paul Third
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson fears the club will lose its connection with the local community by relocating training to Fife.

The Caley Jags board announced on Friday they had reached an agreement to relocate to the home of Kelty Hearts from pre-season.

The club believes moving its training base will help them overcome the geographical challenge of attracting players to the Highlands as it bids to win promotion back to the Scottish Championship.

But Robertson fears the links forged with the local community will be lost as a result of relocation.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Robertson said: “I was stunned when I read (the statement). It’s a strange one.

“In terms of recruitment will it make it easier to sign players? Yes, but that’s not Inverness.

“Players will come up at 1pm and leave at 6pm on a Saturday and not know any of the staff, the groundsman and have no affiliation to the city, region, club or supporters other than wearing the jersey of the club.

“I don’t understand why they have to move the club why they have to move down there at all. I genuinely don’t believe it. It’s a shame.

“The thing about coming to Inverness is you integrate. I see myself now as an Invernessian as I’ve been here for 20-odd years. I’m an Edinburgh boy but I love the city and the people.

“The fans are hugely loyal to their team and want to see their young players coming through.

“I did everything I could to help the club in both spells, I’m still a huge fan of the club and the people are so friendly and passionate.

“It’s a lovely place to come and play football, and the amount of players who have come and stayed up here.”

‘Attracting players north is not impossible’

John Robertson guided Caley Thistle to the First Division title in 2004.

Caley Thistle fans have reacted with dismay to the announcement and Robertson, who guided the club to promotion to the SPL in 2004 in his first spell in charge, is saddened by the decision.

He knows the challenge of luring players to the Highland is a significant challenge but not one which cannot be met.

He said: “The location is difficult but is it impossible? No chance.

“I’m disappointed. The club will say it is difficult to attract players but if they don’t want to come here then don’t come. I knew as a manager once I signed a player he was committed to the club.

“He was committed to coming up here and I knew the lad would give everything for the club.

“There were players who said ‘no, I don’t want to come’ and that’s fine. You move on.

“It is difficult and challenging but not impossible. They have proved that over the years.

“When I came up here 22 years ago I came in and found out what the DNA was.

“It was local players coming through and bringing what we’d call broken players, gems from other parts of the country, up here and developing them before moving them on.

“Twenty years ago this year we got to the Premier League for the first time and built on it.

“But we have always had a strong group of local players. We brought the young lads through, training them with the first team.”

Link between youths and first-team could suffer

Robertson also questioned what relocation means for the younger players at the club.

The former Caley Jags boss believes the same geographical challenge which the club has in attracting players north could become an issue for youth team players.

He said: “What happens to the 17-year-olds who have got contracts? Will they will have to move to train with the first team?

“The under-18s will train Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings as they do now but they won’t be interacting with the first team.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle podcaster says training move to Kelty 'makes a mockery of the city…
New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust in fresh call for change after shock Kelty training decision
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.
Richie Hart shocked by Caley Thistle's decision to move training base to Kelty Hearts
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This rips the Inverness out of the club': Caley Thistle fans react to decision…
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle to move training base to Kelty Hearts 'to attract the highest quality…
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stuart Golabek calls for stability to return to Caley Thistle
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chairman confirms club will remain full-time despite relegation to League One
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Shearer: Difficult decisions lie ahead for Caley Thistle with jobs throughout club surely…
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson reveals Caley Thistle have still to offer new deals
Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Barry Wilson says former management team take share of blame for Caley Thistle relegation

Conversation