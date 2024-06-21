Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with alleged incidents in Nairn earlier this week which sparked an armed police response.

Haseeb Imran, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have assaulted a man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement by stabbing him in the face with a knife.

The alleged incident happened at a flat in Provost Ronnie Watson House, Courthouse Lane, on Tuesday June 18.

Imran is also accused of assaulting a woman at the same time and location and uttering threats of violence.

Imran, who made no plea during his private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court, was represented by solicitor Lyndsey Barber and was committed for further examination.

Sheriff David Harvie remanded him in custody.