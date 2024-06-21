Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn

Haseeb Imran appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at a flat in Provost Ronnie Watson House.

By David Love
Inverness sheriff court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with alleged incidents in Nairn earlier this week which sparked an armed police response.

Haseeb Imran, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have assaulted a man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement by stabbing him in the face with a knife.

The alleged incident happened at a flat in Provost Ronnie Watson House, Courthouse Lane, on Tuesday June 18.

Imran is also accused of assaulting a woman at the same time and location and uttering threats of violence.

Imran, who made no plea during his private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court, was represented by solicitor Lyndsey Barber and was committed for further examination.

Sheriff David Harvie remanded him in custody.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat's body in cupboard
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disqualified driver wheelspun past Inverness police officer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'I attempted to murder my wife': Man who tried to strangle wife called police…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man, 32, in court accused of string of Inverness thefts and break-ins
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Building firm fined £5,000 after workers hurt in fall from unsecured metal basket