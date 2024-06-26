Highland police officer left permanently scarred after aggressive man sank teeth into leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland police officer left permanently scarred after aggressive man sank teeth into leg

Dainis Letkovskis has been ordered to pay his victim compensation after the nasty attack in Inverness.

By David Love
Dainis Letkovskis, who attacked a Highland police officer and left bite marks
Dainis Letkovskis outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A police sergeant who has been left with a bite mark on his leg when an Inverness man bit his shin is to receive £1,200 in compensation from his attacker.

Dainis Letkovskis sank his teeth into the officer’s leg as he was being assisted into a police van.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court that officers had been called to the 29-year-old’s home in Castlehill Drive, Inverness, on July 20 2023.

She said family members were concerned because he was being aggressive and they had to hold him down while they waited for the police to attend.

“The sergeant went into the van to get the accused in, but he sank his teeth into his shin,” she said.

“Officers had to use seven open-hand strikes to his head to get him to release his grip.

“The sergeant required hospital treatment and anti-tetanus treatment as the skin had been broken. His leg also had a full mouth bite mark.”

‘He wishes he could turn the clock back’

Letkovskis admitted assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

His lawyer, Wille Young, told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “He suffers from depression and anxiety. He had lost his job and a pet had to be put down that day.

“He was in a dark place and took alcohol so he doesn’t remember much about this. He is extremely sorry and wishes he could turn the clock back.

“He also wishes to apologise to the officer concerned.”

Sheriff Cruickshank ordered Letkovskis to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work as an alternative to jail as well as instructing the compensation payment at £100 a month.

He told Letkovskis: “This is a serious offence but you accepted responsibility at the first stage of biting the sergeant in the execution of his duty.

“You sank your teeth into his shin and did not release your grip for some time. The bite has left a full mouth impression and a scar.”

