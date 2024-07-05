Disqualified Aberdeen driver had ‘complete contempt’ for police and court

A disqualified driver caught back behind the wheel just one week after his ban was imposed had “complete and utter contempt for the court”.

Junaid Ali, who also sped off from police when they tried to pull him over on Cotton Street, was blasted by a sheriff over his attitude towards authority.

The 27-year-old was hauled over hot coals when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having failed to turn up on the last occasion.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Ali had appeared at the same court on July 20 2023 and was disqualified from driving until July 19 2024.

She continued: “At 9.10am on July 27 2023, officers observed the accused’s vehicle and were able to identify the accused as the driver.”

‘It sounds like a recipe for a period of imprisonment’

A check revealed there was no insurance in place.

Ms Mann went on: “They pursued the accused and activated their blue lights, however, the accused failed to stop and accelerated away.

“He was then lost to view.”

Following a search, the vehicle was found empty on the Beach Esplanade and Ali was discovered nearby.

Ali, of Balnagask Road, Torry, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance, failing to stop for police and breaching bail conditions by failing to turn up for a previous court appearance.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said: “Well, this gentleman shows complete and utter contempt for the court.

“Driving swiftly after being disqualified and then failing to appear in court – it’s not just complete contempt for the court but, really, for the police too.

‘You’re not mature enough to have a licence yet’

“It sounds like a recipe for a period of imprisonment until the gentleman can learn to have respect for the police and the court.”

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “Without being too derogatory about Mr Ali, this is, without doubt, one of the most profound cases of a lack of maturity and consequential thinking.

“There’s a degree of minimisation in the social work report which also speaks to the same issue.”

Mr Murray said his client was in full time employment and taking steps to try to “lead a more responsible lifestyle”.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison commented a sentence “more substantial” than the one recommended in the social work report would be required.

Mr Murray replied: “It did seem to me the author might be slightly naïve.”

Addressing Ali directly, the sheriff continued: “I’ve been seriously considering imposing a prison sentence. However, your solicitor has persuaded me there’s a different possibility.”

Imposing a three-year driving ban, he told Ali: “You’re not mature enough to have a licence yet.”

He also imposed 18 months of supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

