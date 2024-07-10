Teen jailed after admitting injuring motorcylists in drink-driving crash

A teenager has been jailed after admitting driving dangerously and seriously injuring two motorcyclists in a drink-fuelled smash.

Joshua Stewart, 19, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court from custody, having been placed on remand shortly after the crash, which happened earlier this year on a rural road near Maud.

Stewart pled guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without insurance on March 1.

The charge states Stewart overtook on a blind bend “at excessive speed” on the B9029 Maud to New Deer Road crashing into oncoming traffic.

Stewart’s silver Ford Ranger crashed into a black Nissan Qashqai and a BMW F series motorbike – injuring the rider and his pillion passenger.

On bail at time of crash

Stewart was under five bail orders at the time of the offence and was placed on remand on March 4.

Stewart – who is being held in HMP Polmont – sat unmoved in the dock as his sentence was delivered.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client “regrets his conduct”, adding: “He is remorseful of the harm caused to the people injured in this incident.

“The consequences could have been far greater and he is acutely aware of that.”

Mr McRobert asked that any period of detention would be back-dated to reflect Stewart’s time on remand but informed the court that since being sent to prison his client had incurred further days of imprisonment, totalling 59 days, for unrelated matters.

‘Extremely serious’

Sheriff Craig Findlater said: “The case before me is extremely serious dangerous driving that, of course, resulted in serious injury of two people.

“I am minded that there were injuries incurred by Mr Stewart as well.

“The dangerous driving also took place while you were two times over the limit and subject to five bail orders.”

He sentenced Stewart to 30 months in prison but discounted that to 20 months due to his guilty plea and his young age.

Stewart was also banned from driving for four years and 10 months and will have to sit an extended driving test if he is to get his licence returned.