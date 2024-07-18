Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase

A dangerous driver drove over pavements and a grass embankment to escape police – then shaved his beard off and reported his car stolen.

Alexander Ralston was found guilty after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He had denied the charges against him but was convicted of both dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 41-year-old sped off when police tried to stop him on Stockethill Crescent around 4pm on June 5 2020.

A short pursuit followed but Ralston was quickly lost to view as he drove at excessive speed, onto pavements and even down a grass embankment.

And once he’d reached safety, Ralston attempted to cover his tracks by falsely reporting his vehicle had been stolen.

He also tried to alter his appearance by shaving his facial hair.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client, of Beechwood Court, Aberdeen, stood by his position at trial that he had not been the driver of the car.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Ralston to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and hit him with a 15-month driving ban.

