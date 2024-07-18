Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing

At an earlier hearing, Sean Monaghan, 30, had refused to take part in background reports required by the court prior to sentencing.

By David McPhee
Sean Monaghan has had a warrant issued for his arrest. Image: DC Thomson.
Sean Monaghan has had a warrant issued for his arrest. Image: DC Thomson.

An unrepentant stalker is now wanted by police after he failed to appear in court to be sentenced.

Sean Monaghan, 30, was convicted of stalking his female neighbour following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in May this year.

It was stated that Monaghan terrified the 24-year-old woman by following her down the street, appearing at her front door under false pretenses and by trying to connect with her on numerous social media sites.

During the trial, the woman said she’d caught Monaghan looking into her bedroom from his own adjacent flat window more than 20 times – making her feel “unsafe in her own home”.

As he was due to be sentenced, Monaghan – who had earlier refused to take part in background reports required by the court – failed to appear in the dock.

Following this, Sheriff Lesley Johnston immediately issued a warrant for Monaghan’s arrest.

His victim appeared emotional as she left the court without seeing justice done.

Monaghan, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, will appear in court at a later date following his arrest by police.

Stalker went to victim’s door

During the trial, the woman told fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn that she became aware of Monaghan when he introduced himself to her in the street.

He then appeared at her front door inquiring if a parcel intended for him had been delivered to her home by mistake, despite them living in separate buildings.

Suspicious, the woman watched Monaghan as he left the building without enquiring about the parcel with anyone else in the block of flats.

It was around this time the woman noticed Monaghan staring into her bedroom from his living room window across the street.

Asked by Ms Gunn how it had made her feel, the woman said she had felt “quite threatened and scared” and “uncomfortable in her own home”.

When Monaghan knocked on her front door on a second occasion, the woman told the court she shut the door in his face as she “didn’t want him anywhere near her”.

Monaghan then tried to add her on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which she immediately blocked.

However, soon after she found him waiting outside her flat when she left to go to work – he would then follow her about 150 metres up the street.

This happened on around 10 to 15 occasions, the woman told the court.

Stalker Sean Monaghan leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sean Monaghan was convicted of stalking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Accused made neighbour’s friend ‘uneasy’

A friend of the woman also gave evidence in which she said she saw Monaghan watching her twice while she was visiting her friend.

The woman, also 24, told the fiscal depute she saw Monaghan staring at her through a gap in his curtains.

Soon after she said she looked again and saw him standing in open view staring at her for “a few minutes” and which had made her feel “uneasy”.

During his own evidence, Monaghan described the accusations against him as “absolute nonsense” and stated that he “did not remember ever seeing” his female neighbour ever before.

Sheriff Johnston ultimately found Monaghan guilty of the charge, stating that she found his accusers to be “credible and reliable” and described his evidence as “vague and lacking in detail”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase
File photo dated 29/10/03 of a cannabis joint as a group of cross-party MPs who have completed a research trip to Canada have predicted the UK will completely legalise cannabis use within 15 years. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday July 29, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Cannabis. Photo credit should read: PA/PA Wire
Drug-driver's joint leads to business going up in smoke
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Belladrum
Thug broke innocent man's jaw in brutal Belladrum attack
The Glasgow gang struck at shops in Aberdeen city centre.
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed stranger's breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking
Pawel Fryszowski was found guilty of supplying cocaine after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine
Richard Bruce admitted shouting offensive language towards his former partner at Aberdeen's Beach Esplanade. Image: DC Thomson.
Man fined for abusing ex-girlfriend while she was on a date with new partner