Aberdeen shoplifter left homeless after jail release is back behind bars

A serial shoplifter left homeless after his release from prison is back behind bars after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from shops in Aberdeen.

Anthony Heeps raided stores in Dyce and Bieldside as he helped himself to pricey bottles of booze.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old had nowhere to stay and no means of income after his release from a previous jail term and was stealing “to keep himself going”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court Heeps stole six bottles of vodka from Asda in Dyce on October 18 last year.

No value was provided for the bottles.

‘You have an atrocious record’

Then, on October 24, he targeted Scotmid on North Deeside Road in Bieldside and took £100 of drink.

And on December 13, Heeps went back to Asda in Dyce and swiped more bottles, this time with a value of £235.45.

None of the stolen alcohol was recovered.

Heeps, of Harris Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to three charges of shoplifting.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “He’d been released from prison and was homeless. He had nowhere to go.

“He was stealing these items to try and get some funds to keep himself going.”

Mr Burn explained Heeps was now remanded in custody over a separate matter.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Heeps: “You have an atrocious record, most of which is analogous offending.

“I can see no alternative today but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She ordered him to be jailed for four months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.