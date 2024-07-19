Aberdeen shoplifter left homeless after jail release is back behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen shoplifter left homeless after jail release is back behind bars

Anthony Heeps raided stores in Dyce and Bieldside as he helped himself to pricey bottles of booze.

By Danny McKay
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A serial shoplifter left homeless after his release from prison is back behind bars after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from shops in Aberdeen.

Anthony Heeps raided stores in Dyce and Bieldside as he helped himself to pricey bottles of booze.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old had nowhere to stay and no means of income after his release from a previous jail term and was stealing “to keep himself going”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court Heeps stole six bottles of vodka from Asda in Dyce on October 18 last year.

No value was provided for the bottles.

‘You have an atrocious record’

Then, on October 24, he targeted Scotmid on North Deeside Road in Bieldside and took £100 of drink.

And on December 13, Heeps went back to Asda in Dyce and swiped more bottles, this time with a value of £235.45.

None of the stolen alcohol was recovered.

Heeps, of Harris Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to three charges of shoplifting.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “He’d been released from prison and was homeless. He had nowhere to go.

“He was stealing these items to try and get some funds to keep himself going.”

Mr Burn explained Heeps was now remanded in custody over a separate matter.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Heeps: “You have an atrocious record, most of which is analogous offending.

“I can see no alternative today but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She ordered him to be jailed for four months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Addict assaulted and robbed woman at Merkinch cashpoint
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver's joint leads to business going up in smoke
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Belladrum
Thug broke innocent man's jaw in brutal Belladrum attack
Anthony Heeps appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9