Man seen outside Tesco with tactical vest and fake gun caused panic

An Aberdeen man sparked panic and an armed police response – for the second time – after being spotted outside Tesco with an imitation firearm.

Ian Jolly was seen at Tesco Express on King Street with what witnesses believed to be a real gun.

In fact, it turned out to be a loaded Glock 17 BB handgun, but coupled with the tactical vest he had donned Jolly made for an alarming sight.

A panicked member of the public hurriedly phoned 999 and armed officers raced to the scene.

Repeat offender

It’s not the first time Jolly, 49, has caused terror by behaving in such a way.

In 2021, he was seen near Pittodrie Stadium on Merkland Road East wearing a black helmet, full black face mask, black stab vest, black rucksack and appearing to be in possession of a rifle and a small handgun.

Appearing in the dock over the new matter, which happened on October 16 2023, Jolly pled guilty to having an imitation firearm in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Jolly, of Merkland Road East, Aberdeen, until September for background reports.

