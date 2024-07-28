Man seen outside Tesco with tactical vest and fake gun caused panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man seen outside Tesco with tactical vest and fake gun caused panic

Ian Jolly was seen at Tesco Express on King Street with what witnesses believed to be a real gun.

By Danny McKay
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man sparked panic and an armed police response – for the second time – after being spotted outside Tesco with an imitation firearm.

Ian Jolly was seen at Tesco Express on King Street with what witnesses believed to be a real gun.

In fact, it turned out to be a loaded Glock 17 BB handgun, but coupled with the tactical vest he had donned Jolly made for an alarming sight.

A panicked member of the public hurriedly phoned 999 and armed officers raced to the scene.

Repeat offender

It’s not the first time Jolly, 49, has caused terror by behaving in such a way.

In 2021, he was seen near Pittodrie Stadium on Merkland Road East wearing a black helmet, full black face mask, black stab vest, black rucksack and appearing to be in possession of a rifle and a small handgun.

Appearing in the dock over the new matter, which happened on October 16 2023, Jolly pled guilty to having an imitation firearm in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Jolly, of Merkland Road East, Aberdeen, until September for background reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
'You are not getting the message': Four-time Highland drink-driver avoids prison
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Dad says daughter was 'completely broken' following alleged rape
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for man found running £210,000 cannabis farm from Inverbervie bungalow
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Wife accused of torturing and murdering Inverness dad-of-three Ross MacGillivray
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout
Darren Whyte
Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Think about what you've done': Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Man wrapped cord around woman's throat and told her: 'I'm going to strangle the…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Pervert Aberdeen electrician snuck into woman's home with sex doll and dressed it up…