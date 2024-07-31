‘The hardest punch I’ve ever given anyone’: Drunken thug’s boast after attacking woman

A man left his cousin permanently scarred in a terrifying drunken assault after which he bragged that he’d “broken her face”.

Jamie Stewart also throttled the frightened woman in his Aberdeen flat after an argument broke out.

And the 33-year-old then followed her outside promising to give her the “beating of her life” and knocking her to the ground with a vicious punch.

Police then had to force entry to arrest the drunken thug, who had gone back inside and boasted to a friend that he’d never hit anyone so hard before.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Stewart had called his cousin numerous times on November 18 last year inviting her to “hang out”.

She attended at Stewart’s flat on Park Street in Aberdeen around 4.30pm.

Ms Thompson told the court the pair, along with a mutual friend, drank tea together until an argument broke out.

‘He certainly hadn’t been drinking tea’

She said: “The accused became verbally abusive towards the complainer, speaking ill of her father, shouting and swearing and telling her to ‘get the f**k out of my flat’.

“The complainer agreed to leave and went to collect her bag from the kitchen.

“The accused followed her and, before she made it to the kitchen, stated he would beat her up and forced her into the corner of the room.”

Stewart grabbed the woman by the throat and squeezed, causing her to struggle to breathe.

This lasted for up to 15 seconds and although she did not lose consciousness, she felt she would have had it continued.

The friend who was also present could hear her “gasping for breath”.

Eventually, Stewart let go and the woman left the property but was followed by Stewart, who continued to speak ill of her father.

‘I’ve just broken her face’

The woman left the building onto Park Street and crossed the road to try and get away from Stewart.

However, Stewart caught up with her and warned he would “kill her with the beating of her life”.

He then punched her to the right side of the face, knocking her to the ground before going back inside.

Stewart then boasted to the friend: “I’ve just broken her face, she set me up.

“I’ve f***ing punched her the hardest punch I’ve ever given anyone.

“I’ve smashed her face up.”

He also stated that he would “slit his throat” if the police came to the door.

Officers found the woman outside with a “large amount of swelling” to her face and red marks on both sides of her neck.

She was taken to hospital where she had a black eye and a visible scar across her cheek.

Meanwhile, constables forced entry to the flat and found Stewart inside as well as the other friend who was “curled up in a ball on the floor upset and crying”.

‘He’s had a drink problem for many years’

Stewart, now a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent George Mathers said his client had been remanded in custody for some eight months.

He said: “It’s clear he genuinely regrets committing this offence.”

The lawyer said Stewart had consumed both alcohol and drugs at the time of the offence.

He said: “The narrative indicated they’d been drinking tea. Well, he certainly hadn’t been drinking tea. He’d been drinking whisky.

“He’s genuinely remorseful for having behaved in this manner.

“He phoned her from prison and apologised personally.

“He claims he’s never been in trouble when sober, it’s always to do with drink.

“He’s had a drink problem for many years.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Stewart a 30-month prison sentence but backdated it to November 20 when he was first remanded.

He also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

