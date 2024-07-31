Who says romance is dead? Couples will soon be able to get married in Moray Council’s HQ

Couples will soon be able to tie the knot in Moray Council headquarters.

It comes as plans to move Elgin registry office into the local authority’s main building at the east end of the High Street get under way.

The relocation is being carried out so staff can be closer to colleagues in headquarters, helping with communication.

‘Shocking’

But chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy called the move a “retrograde step”.

And he feels people will be put off having their weddings there because the front door isÂ permanently locked.

Anyone looking to get in for a public meeting held in the the local authority’s chambers has to arrange for someone to let them in.

Those looking for face-to-face assistance from the council are directed to the nearby annexe.

At the moment the Registrar for Births, Deaths and Marriages is based at the corner of High Street and Northfield Terrace, close to the roundabout on the A96.

The wedding room in the office has seen better days, and brides, groomsÂ and their guests have to leave the building by the back door.

That leads them into the Northfield Terrace car park.

A date for the move has not been set yet, but it is expected to take place after the summer.

Problems getting into council HQ

And while the plan is to find a room for ceremonies in council headquarters, weddings will continue to be held in the current registry office.

Mr Kennedy said: “I think it’s a shocking move and a retrogradeÂ step.

“It’s supposed to be a public-facing agency.

“Why would you move it into council HQ when nobody can get into theÂ building?

“I think it’ll put people off. And I don’t think folk see the registrars as part of the council.”

A total of 72 weddings were held in the registry office between April 2022 and March 2023.

That rose to 109 over the following 12 months.

A council spokesperson said: “The rationale is primarily to co-locate staff with their colleagues to help with lines of communication.

“Since Covid weâ€™ve operated an appointments system rather than a walk-in system at the registrars and the new arrangements will be similar with details to be confirmed

“Weâ€™ll have a marriage room in HQ but weâ€™ll have a transitional arrangement where staff will use the existing room so people know what they are getting.”

It is not known what will happen to the Northfield Terrace buildingÂ when staff move out.