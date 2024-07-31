Who says romance is dead? Couples will soon be able to get married in Moray Council’s HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who says romance is dead? Couples will soon be able to get married in Moray Council’s HQ

The Elgin registry office move is a 'retrograde step', according to the local community council chairman.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans are underway to move Elgin registry office currently on Northfield Terrace, into Moray Council headquarters. Image: DC Thomson
Plans are underway to move Elgin registry office currently on Northfield Terrace, into Moray Council headquarters. Image: DC Thomson

Couples will soon be able to tie the knot in Moray Council headquarters.

It comes as plans to move Elgin registry office into the local authority’s main building at the east end of the High Street get under way.

The relocation is being carried out so staff can be closer to colleagues in headquarters, helping with communication.

‘Shocking’

But chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy called the move a “retrograde step”.

And he feels people will be put off having their weddings there because the front door isÂ permanently locked.

Anyone looking to get in for a public meeting held in the the local authority’s chambers has to arrange for someone to let them in.

Those looking for face-to-face assistance from the council are directed to the nearby annexe.

Although no date has been set weddings will be held in Moray Council headquarters. Image: DC Thomson

At the moment the Registrar for Births, Deaths and Marriages is based at the corner of High Street and Northfield Terrace, close to the roundabout on the A96.

The wedding room in the office has seen better days, and brides, groomsÂ and their guests have to leave the building by the back door.

That leads them into the Northfield Terrace car park.

A date for the move has not been set yet, but it is expected to take place after the summer.

Problems getting into council HQ

And while the plan is to find a room for ceremonies in council headquarters, weddings will continue to be held in the current registry office.

Mr Kennedy said: “I think it’s a shocking move and a retrogradeÂ step.

“It’s supposed to be a public-facing agency.

“Why would you move it into council HQ when nobody can get into theÂ  building?

“I think it’ll put people off. And I don’t think folk see the registrars as part of the council.”

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson

A total of 72 weddings were held in the registry office between April 2022 and March 2023.

That rose to 109 over the following 12 months.

A council spokesperson said: “The rationale is primarily to co-locate staff with their colleagues to help with lines of communication.

Northfield Terrace car park at the rear of Elgin registry office. Image: DC Thomson

“Since Covid weâ€™ve operated an appointments system rather than a walk-in system at the registrars and the new arrangements will be similar with details to be confirmed

“Weâ€™ll have a marriage room in HQ but weâ€™ll have a transitional arrangement where staff will use the existing room so people know what they are getting.”

It is not known what will happen to the Northfield Terrace buildingÂ when staff move out.

