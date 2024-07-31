Stalker behind bars as courts lose patience after relentless campaign against ex-wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stalker behind bars as courts lose patience after relentless campaign against ex-wife

Christopher Clark sent his former partner a disturbing letter in which he "joked" that he hoped she'd lose an eye.

By Danny McKay
Christopher Clark. Image: Facebook
Christopher Clark. Image: Facebook

A serial stalker has finally been jailed after sending his long-suffering ex-wife a letter in which he “joked” that he hoped she’d lose an eye.

Christopher Clark was already the subject of a court order banning him from contacting his ex when he sent the disturbing letter, along with a birthday present for his daughter.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 38-year-old had previously received community sentences for bizarre and upsetting similar stalking scenarios.

But with community orders proving ineffective, the courts have lost patience with the serial stalker and locked him up.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said that in May, Clark sent his mother to deliver a birthday present to his daughter, who lives with his ex-wife.

The present – understood to be a set of water pistols – was accompanied by a letter for Clark’s former partner.

Letter left ex-wife ‘alarmed’

In it, he wrote: “The guns will be so much fun, but if not supervised properly honestly someone will lose an eye (I’m hoping you).

“Mask must be worn at all times (you’ll be fine without).”

The letter left the woman alarmed, the court was told.

The following month, Clark turned up at the child’s school sports day and stood close to his former partner.

Distressed, the woman alerted the head teacher, who spoke to Clark and he left.

Clark, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stalking.

It comes after Clark appeared in court back in 2022 for tormenting the woman by sending her messages via bank transfers.

Community sentences have not stopped stalking

Clark used the reference box on the payment screen to send the woman 16 messages, including an invitation to breakfast.

In doing so, he breached a host of court orders put in place to keep him away from the woman.

Clark was originally banned from contacting his then-wife in October 2020 after a long-drawn separation, during which time he refused to believe their relationship was over.

In July 2021, he breached the non-harassment order by bombarding her with dozens of calls and messages and even a video of him serenading her during a 10-day campaign of stalking.

On both of those occasions, Clark was given community sentences, but they did nothing to stop his offending.

Defence agent Laura Gracie acknowledged the previous convictions but highlighted her client had never been to prison before.

She said: “He certainly appears to have some sort of mental health issue. I appreciate he doesn’t accept that.

“Alcohol has always been a problem for him.”

Letter ‘was meant as a joke’

Addressing the letter, Ms Gracie said: “His position is it was meant as a joke.

“Obviously it was never going to be taken as a joke for someone who has a non-harassment order in place.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Clark: “You’re coming before the court having pled guilty to the complaint against a backdrop of a number of domestic offences on your record.”

The sheriff, highlighting that previous community orders had not stopped him from offending and that Clark had shown little insight into the offences, said there was no alternative to imprisonment.

She ordered he be jailed for six months and imposed a further non-harassment order for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

