GALLERY: The best pictures from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

GALLERY: The best pictures from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am

Anton du Beke, Damon Hill and Gianfranco Zola were among those teeing up at Trump International Golf Links.

Anton du Beke was among the celebrities teeing up at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Anton du Beke was among the celebrities teeing up at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

He may have played in a European cup final and the opening game of the World Cup in front of an estimated televised audience of 500 million – but former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton admitted to nerves before teeing up in the 2024 Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am.

The Gothenburg Great and 91-times capped Scotland international was drawn to partner tournament host Colin Montgomerie in the pro-am at at Trump International Golf Links, which took place on the eve of this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Leighton was as excited as he was nervous to tee up alongside the European Ryder Cup legend, who won a record eight European Tour order of merit titles.

Leighton said: “I play off 14, so I’m not the best but I’m not the worst.

“I think 12 was the lowest I have got t,o but you need to have time to practise and I don’t have that.

“I just like to tee it up with my pals and have a bit of fun.

“I love the game, but it is a bit daunting when you see players like John Daly walking about on the range.

Colin Montgomerie chats to spectators during the celebrity pro-am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I normally play at Craibstone, but when I was told on Tuesday night I was going to be playing with Colin Montgomerie it was a bit of a sleepless night.

“He is such a nice guy, so it was something to really looking forward to.

“In my opinion, he is the best golfer Scotland has ever produced.

“Winning the order of merit so many times in a row was incredible and probably something that won’t be achieved again.

“I have played the course before and I wasn’t sure if that was a good thing or not as I know where all the tough holes are.

“It is the best course I have played and I’m sure all the professionals love it because it is stunning.”

Anton du Beke plays off a handicap of one. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A mountain to climb for Damon Hill

Damon Hill was back at Trump International Links for the celebrity pro-am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Damon Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, was delighted to be back at Trump International Links for the event.

But the 12-handicapper was teeing up more in hope than expectation.

He said: “I haven’t played in quite a few weeks. I usually hit a lot of balls, but I haven’t done that either.

“Most of my season has been taken up with preparing for a charity bike ride – L’Etape du Tour, which is the last leg of the Tour de France.

“Around 16,000 amateur cyclists took part in it and I was focused on that.

“I am a bit stiff after that.

“I don’t know what to expect, but this is a spectacular course.

“It is beautifully laid out. You are so isolated. I think the idea is when you are playing you can’t see another hole. It really does feel like that.

“There isn’t a strength to my game – the only strength is I don’t give up.

“I used to putt brilliantly and it would get me out of all sorts of trouble, but sadly that has disappeared.”

Damon Hill in a rough spot at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Paul Lawrie hopes to contend on Sunday

Aberdeen’s very own Paul Lawrie will be leading home hopes of becoming the first Scottish winner of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship since Andrew Oldcorn’s success at Slaley Hall in 2011.

Darren Gough was playing in the Legends Tour celebrity pro-am event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The 1999 Open champion, who finished 12th at last week’s Senior Open at Carnoustie, said: “I live 20 minutes away so it is ideal for me. I stayed at home for Carnoustie as well. I have never played in tournaments two weeks in a row while staying at home.

“This is a big event, one of our biggest of the year, and everyone is looking forward to it.

“The game is OK. I haven’t played much – this is only my fifth event of the year.

“I am playing a lot at home, but not competitive golf. That showed up a little bit when I had a chance to win on the Legends Tour in Ireland.

“Last week I was OK but played poorly on Sunday. That can happen if you don’t play a lot of competitive golf, as you are not up to speed.

“The aim this week would be to get into contention. Why not? I have played four events now so I should be up to speed. I got a good four rounds under my belt last week so I’m hoping to get into contention this week.”

Brian McFadden was enjoying his trip to Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Michael Campbell back in Balmedie

The 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell finished tied third when Trump International Golf Links held the event for the first time last year.

The New Zealander was delighted to be back in Balmedie for the event.

He said: “It is a great golf course. This event is one of the highlights of the year for us.

“The golf course is of great quality and this is the flagship tournament on the Legends Tour.

“The players are excited to be back here. I think it will be a great week again.

“It works out perfectly in the schedule as it was only an hour from Carnoustie for last week’s Senior Open. It is always nice not to travel by plane to get to a tournament.

“I really like the way they have the spectators walking the course with the players in this event. It reminds me of my old amateur days.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. It is unusual, but I’m sure it is a great experience for the spectators.

“It is a fun week on a challenging course.”

Former Chelsea and Italy forward Gianfranco Zola. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

John Daly blown away by ‘amazing’ course

Two-time major winner John Daly is relishing his first taste of competitive action at Trump International Golf Links.

The American, who was forced to withdraw from the Open at Royal Troon due to a knee injury, said: “This golf course is amazing. You do not want to miss the fairway here.

“It’s beautiful, but it is hard. I’m not even going to carry a driver in the bag this week.

“Links is probably my favourite type of golf. I love the challenge and this is going to be a good one.

“I haven’t played great in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been banged up and I could barely walk, but thank God I got a card this week.

“I just love the elements. You can have a perfect day like this and then next thing you know you can have rain and wind – anything can happen here in Scotland.”

Roberto di Matteo lines up a putt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Trump International Links is staging the Legends Tour event for the second time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Athletics legend Kriss Akabusi was entertaining the spectators. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Peter Baker, who won last year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, gets ready to tee off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The players get ready on the range at  Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The spectators will walk the fairways with the players this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Tournament host Colin Montgomerie among some spectators at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie is in the field for this week’s Legends Tour event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

 

 

 

 

More from Golf

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…
Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Westhill Golf Club chiefs hold special summit due to 'severe and urgent cash flow…
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship: Everything you need to know about this week's event at…
The 10th hole at Trump International Golf Links. Image supplied by Legends Tour.
What is the best hole at Trump International Golf Links? Legends Tour players have…
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Could the PGA Seniors Championship become a major? Defending champion Peter Baker thinks so...
Calum Scott during the final round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS.
Nairn's Calum Scott 'super happy' and 'emotional' after joining esteemed list of silver medal…
Calum Scott of Scotland during the second round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.
Nairn Golf Club amateur Calum Scott plans to 'enjoy' Silver Medal chase after making…
Shaun Micheel holds up the Wanamaker Trophy After Winning the 85th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in 2003. Image: Shutterstock.
Major champion Shaun Micheel says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International is 'who's who'…
Calum Scott of Scotland during a practice round ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 16, 2024, in Troon, Scotland. Ludvig Aberg, his former Texax Tech team-mate, watches on, left. Image: SNS.
Nairn Golf Club's Calum Scott on sharing The Open driving range with Tiger Woods…
Michael Campbell teeing off at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Michael Campbell excited to head 'home' for PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

Conversation