GALLERY: The best pictures from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am

He may have played in a European cup final and the opening game of the World Cup in front of an estimated televised audience of 500 million – but former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jim Leighton admitted to nerves before teeing up in the 2024 Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am.

The Gothenburg Great and 91-times capped Scotland international was drawn to partner tournament host Colin Montgomerie in the pro-am at at Trump International Golf Links, which took place on the eve of this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Leighton was as excited as he was nervous to tee up alongside the European Ryder Cup legend, who won a record eight European Tour order of merit titles.

Leighton said: “I play off 14, so I’m not the best but I’m not the worst.

“I think 12 was the lowest I have got t,o but you need to have time to practise and I don’t have that.

“I just like to tee it up with my pals and have a bit of fun.

“I love the game, but it is a bit daunting when you see players like John Daly walking about on the range.

“I normally play at Craibstone, but when I was told on Tuesday night I was going to be playing with Colin Montgomerie it was a bit of a sleepless night.

“He is such a nice guy, so it was something to really looking forward to.

“In my opinion, he is the best golfer Scotland has ever produced.

“Winning the order of merit so many times in a row was incredible and probably something that won’t be achieved again.

“I have played the course before and I wasn’t sure if that was a good thing or not as I know where all the tough holes are.

“It is the best course I have played and I’m sure all the professionals love it because it is stunning.”

A mountain to climb for Damon Hill

Damon Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, was delighted to be back at Trump International Links for the event.

But the 12-handicapper was teeing up more in hope than expectation.

He said: “I haven’t played in quite a few weeks. I usually hit a lot of balls, but I haven’t done that either.

“Most of my season has been taken up with preparing for a charity bike ride – L’Etape du Tour, which is the last leg of the Tour de France.

“Around 16,000 amateur cyclists took part in it and I was focused on that.

“I am a bit stiff after that.

“I don’t know what to expect, but this is a spectacular course.

“It is beautifully laid out. You are so isolated. I think the idea is when you are playing you can’t see another hole. It really does feel like that.

“There isn’t a strength to my game – the only strength is I don’t give up.

“I used to putt brilliantly and it would get me out of all sorts of trouble, but sadly that has disappeared.”

Paul Lawrie hopes to contend on Sunday

Aberdeen’s very own Paul Lawrie will be leading home hopes of becoming the first Scottish winner of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship since Andrew Oldcorn’s success at Slaley Hall in 2011.

The 1999 Open champion, who finished 12th at last week’s Senior Open at Carnoustie, said: “I live 20 minutes away so it is ideal for me. I stayed at home for Carnoustie as well. I have never played in tournaments two weeks in a row while staying at home.

“This is a big event, one of our biggest of the year, and everyone is looking forward to it.

“The game is OK. I haven’t played much – this is only my fifth event of the year.

“I am playing a lot at home, but not competitive golf. That showed up a little bit when I had a chance to win on the Legends Tour in Ireland.

“Last week I was OK but played poorly on Sunday. That can happen if you don’t play a lot of competitive golf, as you are not up to speed.

“The aim this week would be to get into contention. Why not? I have played four events now so I should be up to speed. I got a good four rounds under my belt last week so I’m hoping to get into contention this week.”

Michael Campbell back in Balmedie

The 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell finished tied third when Trump International Golf Links held the event for the first time last year.

The New Zealander was delighted to be back in Balmedie for the event.

He said: “It is a great golf course. This event is one of the highlights of the year for us.

“The golf course is of great quality and this is the flagship tournament on the Legends Tour.

“The players are excited to be back here. I think it will be a great week again.

“It works out perfectly in the schedule as it was only an hour from Carnoustie for last week’s Senior Open. It is always nice not to travel by plane to get to a tournament.

“I really like the way they have the spectators walking the course with the players in this event. It reminds me of my old amateur days.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. It is unusual, but I’m sure it is a great experience for the spectators.

“It is a fun week on a challenging course.”

John Daly blown away by ‘amazing’ course

Two-time major winner John Daly is relishing his first taste of competitive action at Trump International Golf Links.

The American, who was forced to withdraw from the Open at Royal Troon due to a knee injury, said: “This golf course is amazing. You do not want to miss the fairway here.

“It’s beautiful, but it is hard. I’m not even going to carry a driver in the bag this week.

“Links is probably my favourite type of golf. I love the challenge and this is going to be a good one.

“I haven’t played great in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been banged up and I could barely walk, but thank God I got a card this week.

“I just love the elements. You can have a perfect day like this and then next thing you know you can have rain and wind – anything can happen here in Scotland.”