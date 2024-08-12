Teenager charged over ‘serious assault’ on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager charged over ‘serious assault’ on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A 31-year-old man was hospitalised following the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
Police at the scene on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police at the scene on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A 19-year-old man is due in court today accused of a “serious assault” which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The alleged attack happened along Aberdeen’s Union Street at around 1.10am on Sunday, August 11.

The pavement between Bridge Street and Crown Street from the Red Cross and the old Bank of Scotland was taped off as police made inquiries.

The police taped off a section of Union Street following the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A man, 31, was transported to hospital following the assault, while a teenager has now been arrested and charged.

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on Union Street in Aberdeen around 1.10am on Sunday, August 11.

“A 31-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, August 12.”

More from Crime & Courts

Christopher Barron admitted uploading indecent images of children.
Serial Huntly sex offender found with more than 400 child images is jailed
Inverness sheriff court
Man cut himself and smeared blood on wall of salon to impress women
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to 'child'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood awaits sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Convicted sex attacker Steven Wood. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Insch man's horrific sex assault on woman captured on petcam
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man assaulted his partner in the Leonardo Hotel Picture shows; Leonardo Hotel Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man drunk on champagne attacked girlfriend during Inverness hotel stay
Dzintars Petrovs. Image: Facebook
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
Inverness Justice Centre.
Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death