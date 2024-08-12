Teenager charged over ‘serious assault’ on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A 19-year-old man is due in court today accused of a “serious assault” which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The alleged attack happened along Aberdeen’s Union Street at around 1.10am on Sunday, August 11.

The pavement between Bridge Street and Crown Street from the Red Cross and the old Bank of Scotland was taped off as police made inquiries.

A man, 31, was transported to hospital following the assault, while a teenager has now been arrested and charged.

A police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on Union Street in Aberdeen around 1.10am on Sunday, August 11.

“A 31-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, August 12.”