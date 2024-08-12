Aberdeen ‘agree’ £500,000 fee for Fulham defender Ibane Bowat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ‘agree’ £500,000 fee for Fulham defender Ibane Bowat

The Dons face a fight from Austrian clubs for 21-year-old Scottish under-21 international.

By Paul Third
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (14146753al) Ibane Bowat of Scotland heads clear from Dominik Kocsis of Hungary; Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 Qualifier Football, Scotland U21s versus Hungary U21s. Scotland U21's v Hungary U21's, UEFA Euro Qualifiers, Football, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland, UK - 13 Oct 2023
Ibane Bowat in action for Scotland's under-21s against Hungary at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen hope to convince defender Ibane Bowat to move to Pittodrie after having a £500,000 bid accepted by Fulham.

The Dons are keen to add the Scotland under-21 international to their ranks and their offer could reportedly rise to £1million with add-ons.

But the Daily Record claim Aberdeen face interest from two Austrian clubs for the left-sided central defender, with LASK and Red Bull Salzburg also in talks with the Cottagers.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with the youth international.

Fulham defender Ibane Bowat. Image: Shutterstock.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to bolster his defence and attacking options and Aberdeen hope to use some of the funds from the £6.8million impending transfer of Bojan Miovski to Girona to strengthen their squad.

Aberdeen are also close to completing the signing of HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen. Keskinen has agreed a four-year deal with the Dons and will complete his £850,000-plus move to Pittodrie subject to a medical this week.

The Austrian interest comes after Bowat impressed during his loan at TSV Hartberg last season.

Bowat, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to Fulham in 2022, also had a spell on  loan at Den Bosch in 2023.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level, qualifies for Scotland via his maternal grandfather who hails from Fife.

He is also eligible to play for France and Cameroon.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski transfer fee to Girona 'revealed' as Aberdeen set to land record windfall
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: He's not a winger, he's not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes - and Aberdeen player trading success…
2
Bojan Miovski gets emotional as he says goodbye to the Aberdeen fans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin's praise for emotional Bojan Miovski
How will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen line-up against St Mirren... with or without Bojan Miovski?
Aberdeen v St Mirren: Will Jimmy Thelin give Bojan Miovski curtain call, and how…
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must hold their nerve over Bojan Miovski transfer fee
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris running with the ball against St Johnstone in Monday's Premiership victory. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicky Devlin: Shayden Morris a 'threat' to every team Aberdeen play as rivals 'don't…
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out 'noise', Topi Keskinen link and…
HJK's Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen closing in on HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New manager Colin Bell leading a culture change at Aberdeen FC Women - including…
3

Conversation