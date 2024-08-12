Aberdeen ‘agree’ £500,000 fee for Fulham defender Ibane Bowat

Aberdeen hope to convince defender Ibane Bowat to move to Pittodrie after having a £500,000 bid accepted by Fulham.

The Dons are keen to add the Scotland under-21 international to their ranks and their offer could reportedly rise to £1million with add-ons.

But the Daily Record claim Aberdeen face interest from two Austrian clubs for the left-sided central defender, with LASK and Red Bull Salzburg also in talks with the Cottagers.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with the youth international.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to bolster his defence and attacking options and Aberdeen hope to use some of the funds from the £6.8million impending transfer of Bojan Miovski to Girona to strengthen their squad.

Aberdeen are also close to completing the signing of HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen. Keskinen has agreed a four-year deal with the Dons and will complete his £850,000-plus move to Pittodrie subject to a medical this week.

The Austrian interest comes after Bowat impressed during his loan at TSV Hartberg last season.

Bowat, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to Fulham in 2022, also had a spell on loan at Den Bosch in 2023.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level, qualifies for Scotland via his maternal grandfather who hails from Fife.

He is also eligible to play for France and Cameroon.