Abusive football ref warned ex things could get ‘massively nasty’

A football referee has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner after bombarding her with messages and warning things could get “massively nasty”.

Murdoch Anderson’s seven-year relationship with the woman came to an end last year – something the 47-year-old struggled to accept.

In the months that followed, Anderson subjected his ex to frequent and frightening messages insisting they speak or that he was going around to her home.

Anderson, who also referees football matches, often made vague but worrying threats, usually followed by assurances they were “not a threat”.

On one occasion he turned up at the woman’s home and forced her door open when she tried to close it, and on another he told someone that his ex was having an affair with their partner.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple were in an on-off relationship for around seven years before the woman ended the romance.

But for months at the beginning of this year, at locations in Aberdeen and elsewhere, Anderson hounded the woman with messages pleading to meet up and making threats.

‘You’re due me at least two grand’

In January this year, Anderson asked to meet the woman and urged her to let him move back in with her.

But on February 11, she told him they would “never be getting back together” and blocked him on all platforms except email.

Over the course of a couple of weeks in March, Anderson sent the woman more than 50 emails, often referencing him coming to see her.

One said: “If I don’t hear from you tonight I will be at your house tomorrow at 10am.”

Another said: “That’s me going out for food and a walk. If I don’t hear back from you I’ll turn up at your house.

“Please, please come and see me. I know you want to.”

A further message said: “I’m outside your house, please let me in to talk.”

The messages quickly became more threatening, with one saying: “Please, please contact me before I get a solicitor involved, You’re due me at least two grand.”

‘Anderson was of believe there may be a prospect of reconciliation’

Anderson followed up with another message reading: “Why aren’t you replying and being so horrible?”

Another warned: “If I don’t hear back, I will come to your house. That’s not a threat.”

On March 11, Anderson did attend at the woman’s address and, when she answered the door, saying he wanted to speak.

The woman tried to close the door again but Anderson put his foot in the way and “barged” it open.

Fortunately, the woman did eventually manage to close the door and Anderson walked away shaking his head.

Later the same day, he drove past her house around 15 times in the space of an hour.

On March 30, a woman rang Anderson’s ex’s doorbell and confronted her after Anderson had told her his ex was having an affair with her partner.

Fortunately, the women were able to compare messages from Anderson and see he had edited some.

Later, Anderson left his ex-partner voicemails warning: “Meet me before things get massively nasty.

‘He advises alcohol was a trigger’

Please call me before it’s too late. It’s not a threat.

“If you don’t get in touch with me today things will get worse.”

Anderson, of Main Street, Luthermuir, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner.

Defence agent Sarah Russo described a social work report on her client as “positive”, adding that he had a “limited record”.

She explained the couple had separated and reconciled a number of times during their relationship.

Ms Russo went on: “Mr Anderson was of the belief that there may be a prospect of reconciliation.

“He advises alcohol was a trigger in relation to some of the emails sent.

“He’s remorseful and ashamed of his actions.”

She added that Anderson engaged in extracurricular activities, including football refereeing.

Sheriff James Hastie fined Anderson £520 and imposed a non-harassment order lasting one year.

