Abusive football ref warned ex things could get ‘massively nasty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Abusive football ref warned ex things could get ‘massively nasty’

Murdoch Anderson's seven-year relationship with the woman came to an end last year - something the 47-year-old struggled to accept.

By Danny McKay
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook

A football referee has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner after bombarding her with messages and warning things could get “massively nasty”.

Murdoch Anderson’s seven-year relationship with the woman came to an end last year – something the 47-year-old struggled to accept.

In the months that followed, Anderson subjected his ex to frequent and frightening messages insisting they speak or that he was going around to her home.

Anderson, who also referees football matches, often made vague but worrying threats, usually followed by assurances they were “not a threat”.

On one occasion he turned up at the woman’s home and forced her door open when she tried to close it, and on another he told someone that his ex was having an affair with their partner.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the couple were in an on-off relationship for around seven years before the woman ended the romance.

But for months at the beginning of this year, at locations in Aberdeen and elsewhere, Anderson hounded the woman with messages pleading to meet up and making threats.

‘You’re due me at least two grand’

In January this year, Anderson asked to meet the woman and urged her to let him move back in with her.

But on February 11, she told him they would “never be getting back together” and blocked him on all platforms except email.

Over the course of a couple of weeks in March, Anderson sent the woman more than 50 emails, often referencing him coming to see her.

One said: “If I don’t hear from you tonight I will be at your house tomorrow at 10am.”

Another said: “That’s me going out for food and a walk. If I don’t hear back from you I’ll turn up at your house.

“Please, please come and see me. I know you want to.”

A further message said: “I’m outside your house, please let me in to talk.”

The messages quickly became more threatening, with one saying: “Please, please contact me before I get a solicitor involved, You’re due me at least two grand.”

‘Anderson was of believe there may be a prospect of reconciliation’

Anderson followed up with another message reading: “Why aren’t you replying and being so horrible?”

Another warned: “If I don’t hear back, I will come to your house. That’s not a threat.”

On March 11, Anderson did attend at the woman’s address and, when she answered the door, saying he wanted to speak.

The woman tried to close the door again but Anderson put his foot in the way and “barged” it open.

Fortunately, the woman did eventually manage to close the door and Anderson walked away shaking his head.

Later the same day, he drove past her house around 15 times in the space of an hour.

On March 30, a woman rang Anderson’s ex’s doorbell and confronted her after Anderson had told her his ex was having an affair with her partner.

Fortunately, the women were able to compare messages from Anderson and see he had edited some.

Later, Anderson left his ex-partner voicemails warning: “Meet me before things get massively nasty.

‘He advises alcohol was a trigger’

Please call me before it’s too late. It’s not a threat.

“If you don’t get in touch with me today things will get worse.”

Anderson, of Main Street, Luthermuir, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner.

Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook

Defence agent Sarah Russo described a social work report on her client as “positive”, adding that he had a “limited record”.

She explained the couple had separated and reconciled a number of times during their relationship.

Ms Russo went on: “Mr Anderson was of the belief that there may be a prospect of reconciliation.

“He advises alcohol was a trigger in relation to some of the emails sent.

“He’s remorseful and ashamed of his actions.”

She added that Anderson engaged in extracurricular activities, including football refereeing.

Sheriff James Hastie fined Anderson £520 and imposed a non-harassment order lasting one year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen yob knocked man unconscious in Aberdeen city centre - then stamped on his…
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Ellon woman paralysed in horror A90 crash tells trial of life-changing injuries
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – historic rapist jailed and a church-loving domestic abuser
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Racist nightmare neighbour fined after he tells family to 'go back to Africa'
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
'Shaken' victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman
Skye
Delayed expert reports on Skye shotgun murder accused still outstanding just months before trial
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drugs 'donkey' caught with almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin
Police car with blue lights going.
Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit
Murdoch Anderson. Image: Facebook
Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her