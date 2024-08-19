Paul Chalk: More goodwill needed from shareholders as Caley Thistle enter crucial period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: More goodwill needed from shareholders as Caley Thistle enter crucial period

Consultant - and former Inverness chairman Alan Savage - needs extra wriggle room from key off-field players this week.

Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

A week of drama off the pitch at Caley Thistle was just the start of a crucial period for the 30-year-old club.

The arrival of former chairman Alan Savage – chief of The Orion Group – into the boardroom last Monday was hailed as a vital moment for fans fearing for the future.

Let’s remind ourselves what ICT described was happening.

Their statement delivered by interim chairman Panos Thomas said: “The board of directors have appointed local businessman Alan Savage to take charge of the struggling Highland club to put the team in a firm financial position.

“Working alongside the club’s board of directors, Savage has taken the initiative to oversee the organisational restructure of the club as they seek to remedy their financial issues, with chief executive officer Scot Gardiner leaving his role with immediate effect.

“The club have also suspended negotiations with Seventy7 Ventures, who had been seeking to acquire a majority shareholding, with Savage beginning immediate work carrying out an internal forensic review of the club’s financial position to establish plans for the club’s future and setting the team into a viable position for new ownership.”

Panos Thomas is the new Inverness interim chairman. Image: ICTFC

Seventy7 Ventures still interested

The saga over whether Gardiner was to stay or go ended swiftly as he and the club parted ways at the start of last week.

Gardiner, who tendered his resignation in June, was understood to be at the heart of the Seventy7 Venture talks, but the prospect of him remaining at the club while fans were staying away as a result seemed unlikely.

Ketan Makwana confirmed he is still interested in his Seventy7 Ventures firm becoming the majority shareholders, and Savage responded by saying the door remains open on that front. That’s why the word “suspended” was used to describe that situation.

The interest from Portugual and China was confirmed last week and remains live too.

Debts tackled head-on by Savage

What matters most now is how crunch talks, which Savage is determined to line up from today, play out.

These discussions between Savage and shareholders who have given meaty loans to the club are crucial.

Will enough of those key figures, many of whom have already helped keep the struggling club afloat, be willing to write off their loans to see ICT escape possible administration?

Savage has displayed leadership within days of his return to the club. He’s got Glasgow-based sports marketing agency GRM Marketing to engage with a number of investment leads and has accounting experts going through the figures with a fine-tooth comb.

With money due to the HMRC and kit suppliers Puma, he’s paid out £200,000, which in itself freed up the strips the team wore in the 1-1 draw against Montrose on Saturday.

According to Savage, debts of more than £800,000 were awaiting him as he opened the books, so he tackled the most pressing of those. But he needs help.

Caley Thsitle interim CEO Charlie Christie. Image: SNS

Every penny counts, every day at ICT

Former midfield star and manager Charlie Christie is also putting in the hours to help his ex-chairman.

He pleaded for fans to rally round as Inverness – with a largely young squad – try to win League One games to try and get their club back to the Championship within one year of being relegated.

Manager Duncan Ferguson has been told he cannot add any more players. Even paying out for loanees is not an option.

This is a club which posted a £588,000 loss in July for the past financial year, ending May 30, 2023. Results which were delivered one month late.

In terms of games, all roads lead to Kelty Hearts this Saturday – the place where ICT’s board thought it might be wise to be based for training to save money and attract better players.

That scheme was binned after fan opposition. Now, more than ever, Inverness must unite for the greater good and those shareholders hold such a crucial key.

