Delayed expert reports on Skye shotgun murder accused still outstanding just months before trial

Finlay MacDonald, who denies all the charges against him, is due to go on trial in November for the alleged gunshot murder of his brother-in-law on Skye over two years ago.

By Connor Gordon
Skye
From left: John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were all injured in three linked incidents on Skye and in Dornie. Images: Police Scotland/Facebook/DC Thomson

Delayed expert reports on a man accused of murdering his brother-in-law during a shooting on Isle of Skye are still outstanding with just three months to go before the start of his trial.

Finlay MacDonald was charged with going on a shotgun rampage that killed John MacKinnon, 47, at his home in the island’s Teangue on August 10 2022.

The 41-year-old, who denies all the allegations against him, is also accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena McDonald, 33, and two other people on the same day more than two years ago.

The Press and Journal previously reported on grieving relatives’ “anguish” over a delayed report for MacDonald’s defence which requires completion before the trial can proceed.

During a preliminary hearing back in April, prosecutor Lisa Gillespie KC told the court that the situation was “dragging on with no resolution”.

Today, during a fresh virtual hearing before the judge Lady Drummond, the High Court in Glasgow was told reports on MacDonald – required by both his lawyers and the prosecution – have still not been lodged with the court.

Murder accused allegedly showed prior ‘malice and ill will’ towards gunshot victim

There was also discussion of any agreement of evidence.

A further virtual hearing to discuss progress was set for September 25 in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors claim MacDonald killed dad-of-six Mr MacKinnon by repeatedly discharging a shotgun, striking him on the body.

MacDonald is said to have previously shown “malice and ill will” towards him.

He is earlier alleged to have tried to kill his wife at her home in the island’s Tarskavaig.

The indictment states he struggled with her and repeatedly stabbed her body with a knife.

The attempted murder charge claims this was to Mrs MacDonald’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Prosecutors allege the offence was aggravated “by involving abuse of your partner or ex-partner”.

After the killing of Mr MacKinnon, it is said MacDonald carried out murder bids on chiropractor John Donald MacKenzie and his wife Fay.

The alleged attacks on the couple – both 63 at the time – happened around 30 miles away at their home in Dornie, Wester Ross.

The scene of the shooting incident in Dornie.
The scene of the shooting incident in Dornie. Image: DC Thomson

MacDonald is said to have fired a shotgun at Mrs MacKenzie hitting her head and body.

He is then accused of discharging the weapon at her husband, striking the man’s body.

Similar to the charge involving his brother-in-law, MacDonald is also said to have directed previous ill-will towards Mr MacKenzie.

MacDonald finally faces an accusation of possessing a shotgun with intent to “endanger life”.

The indictment states he did attend at and travel between the different properties while armed with the firearm and ammunition.

MacDonald pled not guilty to all the charges back in July 2023 and is currently still expected to go on trial in November, two and a quarter years after the shocking tragedy unfolded.

