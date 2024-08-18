Ellon woman paralysed in horror A90 crash tells trial of life-changing injuries

An Ellon woman who was paralysed by an alleged dangerous driver has told a jury about her devastating injuries.

Ellen Stickle, 27, worked in a care home and was a keen runner before the A90 accident three years ago but now requires round-the-clock care.

She was the passenger in a car being driven by her then-boyfriend Callum McIntyre when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Miss Stickle was giving evidence at the trial of Gavin Coull, who is accused of causing her injuries while driving dangerously at speeds more than 100mph and while being unfit through drink and drugs.

Is it alleged Coull smashed into Mr McIntyre’s car on the A90 near the southbound Newburgh slip road on March 11 2021 at around 10.20pm.

Coull, 32, of Alva Crescent, Fraserburgh, denies the charges and has lodged a special defence of incrimination, claiming another man – Jamie Dingwall – was driving the black BMW.

One day one of the trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court, former Miss Stickle told the jury she has no memory of the crash.

She said she knew she had been in a coma but had no recollection for how long.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister asked her what her first memory was from afterwards after she had woken up.

She replied: “I remember being told by the spinal consultant that I would never walk again.

“My whole life was running and being told I would never walk or run again, I really struggled.”

‘I’m just grateful that I didn’t die’

Miss Stickle, who had to give up her job in a care home and now lives at home with her parents in Ellon, told the jury that she was paralysed from the shoulders down and needs round-the-clock care.

She described needing twice-daily visits from carers and nurses, saying it had taken “a lot” from her family,

“It has taken away our privacy,” she said.

“It takes a lot to get me up and ready in the morning. I’m not usually able to leave the house until at least 11 o’clock.

“I have not had the opportunity to spend a night anywhere else – I have been stuck in the house for the last two years.

“It’s hard, but I’m just grateful that I didn’t die. There was a really big chance that I could have – it’s been very hard.”

Callum McIntyre, 28, also gave evidence and told the jury he had been to Ellon to collect Miss Stickle from her work at around 10pm.

He told the court that on his way to collect her, he had noticed a black BMW which overtook him in a 30mph zone, saying it had been “drifting” and looked “out of control”.

Mr McIntyre, who was driving a red Ford Fiesta, said that after collecting Miss Stickle the couple set off for their shared home in Aberdeen.

The fiscal depute asked what he remembered of the crash and he replied: “I don’t remember the impact, but I saw headlights coming up behind me. Then the next thing I remember is waking up in the car.”

Mr McIntyre told the court he believed it had been the same dark-coloured BMW he had seen earlier.

‘Life and death’

He was asked if Miss Stickle was still in the car, and replied: “Yes, they started to remove her from the car – she was in a worse state than I was. It was a bit of a blur.

“She was unconscious – so they took more time with her – it was more life and death to get her out. I mean I was talking, so they made that assessment.”

The court heard fire crews cut the roof from the car and were able to get Miss Stickle out and took her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr McIntyre explained that Miss Stickle was then transferred to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary’s spinal unit.

“We realised her condition was more serious,” Mr McIntyre said. “She had injuries to her spinal cord and lots of internal organs were injured.

“It became apparent she would not make a return to fitness as we would have hoped.”

Mr McAllister asked if it had impacted their relationship and he replied: “Massively – unfortunately we are not together anymore.”

Dashcam footage show impact of A90 crash

The court was shown dashcam footage from a bus entering the A90 northbound.

The video showed two headlights travelling south, which then collide, sending sparks flying up into the air.

Sandra Cordiner, 52, who was driving the bus, phoned the emergency services and she went to check on the nearest car, containing Miss Stickle and Mr McIntyre.

“The male was awake,” she told the court. “He was asking how the female was. I could see she was curled up in herself and was making moaning noises.”

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the road remained closed as investigations were carried out.

The trial also heard evidence from recovery driver John Shirran, 62, who described being overtaken further north by a black BMW with “full beams on”.

He said: “It overtook me and set my front sensor off – so close it made the lorry brake.”

Mr McAllister asked how close a car would have to be to set off the sensor.

“A couple of feet,” Mr Shirran replied.

Mr Shirran said the car had been going too fast to read its registration plate and described it passing him as a “whoosh”.

He then described coming up to the debris of the crash and seeing the red car and the same dark-coloured BMW, which had overtaken him further up the road.

Paramedic gives evidence

Retired paramedic Paul Stammers had been on shift that night and arrived at 11.01pm.

He told the court that went to the black BMW and spoke to the “drowsy” male sitting in the driver’s seat and assessed him for a head injury.

He said: “He kept falling asleep. He told me he hadn’t slept for three days and I asked him if he used Red Bull. He said ‘no I use diazepam’.

“I said that would have the opposite effect. I ruled out head trauma.”

Mr McAllister asked if he had ever said anything about him not being the driver.

Mr Stammers replied: “He never said to me that he hadn’t. He had right shoulder pain and right wrist pain, which to me would have indicated he was the driver.

“The right shoulder, just where the seat belt was, although I know that’s not proof, but there was nothing to indicate otherwise. We were first on the scene.”

The trial being heard by Sheriff Philip Mann continues.