Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist

Nathan Sim was found guilty of the sustained and brutal attack following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen at the start of this month.

By David McPhee and Danny McKay
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.

The sentencing of a dangerous sex offender who abducted and raped a man at gunpoint has been delayed as the court considers an order of life-long restriction.

Nathan Sim was found guilty of the sustained and brutal attack following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen at the start of this month.

The 20-year-old was convicted of donning a black balaclava and pulling an imitation handgun on his 18-year-old victim, who believed he was being given a place to sleep after he missed his bus home.

Sim then subjected him to a prolonged and violent abduction and rape, which lasted until the early hours of the morning at his address on Great Northern Road in July 2022.

It was stated that, following the rape, Sim also forced the teenager into a shower to destroy forensic evidence.

Nathan Sim at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Sim had been due to be sentenced but the case was further deferred following the emergence of “new information” for the court to get reports regarding a potential order for life-long restriction.

Judge Buchanan told Sim, who appeared via a video link at the High Court in Aberdeen: “The crimes for which you have been convicted are very serious indeed.

“Your victim was a vulnerable young man who suffered serious psychological trauma as a result of what you did to him.

“I’m concerned about the true level of risk which you pose to the public when you are at liberty.

“The extreme circumstances of your offence and the further information which I have been provided with today suggest you may have a propensity to commit very serious crimes of violence and sexual violence which place members of the public at risk of serious harm.

“I’m satisfied the risk criteria for an order of life-long restriction may be met in your case.”

Rapist wore balaclava

Judge Buchanan deferred sentence until November for a report on the level of risk Sim being at liberty presents to the public at large.

Previously, following the guilty verdict, Judge Buchanan warned Sim that he was certain to face prison for his horrific crimes.

“You have been convicted of very serious charges indeed,” the judge said.

“It is inevitable that in due course you will receive a sentence involving custody.

“What the sentence will be, will be determined in the fullness of time once all the relevant reports have been obtained.”

Judge Buchanan remanded Sim in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register.

During the trial, jurors heard disturbing testimony from Sim’s victim, who said his attacker wore a black balaclava and beat him with the butt of the gun, which he believed to be real.

An imitation firearm similar to the one used by Nathan Sim. Image: Shutterstock.

He stated that he repeatedly “begged” Sim to stop, but that his rapist seemed to “enjoy” watching him suffer.

“I didn’t know if I was getting out or not – I was really scared,” he told the jury.

“[Sim] said he wouldn’t let me out because he thought I would go to the police.”

The man said Sim filmed the assault on his mobile phone as he pleaded with him to stop, to which he replied: “I don’t care.”

“I felt at that point my whole manhood was ripped away from me,” the victim said.

He told jurors that Sim then sexually assaulted and orally raped him during a horrific ordeal that lasted more than six hours.

The man stated that Sim forced him into a shower on two occasions to wash his body and destroy any potential evidence of his crimes.

“He took my dignity,” the witness added.

Jail cell confession

On the second day of the trial, the jury heard evidence from two social workers who claimed Sim had made a jail cell confession prior to his first court appearance.

One of them, Brett Morrison, said Sim told him he had “really f***** up this time,” adding: “I went too far I think.”

Mr Morrison said Sim was “scared” he would go to prison and was “pleading in desperation” due to the “perilous” situation he found himself in.

“He said he had really f***** up this young person and they didn’t deserve it,” Mr Morrison said.

The social worker also claimed Sim made a “penetration symbol” with his hand and forefinger.

Advocate depute Naomei Warner put it to Sim that, following his arrest, he was “upset” and “wanted to talk about what had happened” with Mr Morrison and his colleague Kristin Meyer.

However, as he gave evidence in his own defence, Sim denied making the hand gesture and told Ms Warner the social workers had gotten “the wrong idea”.

Sim claimed the sex with the teenager was consensual.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle…
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
'He'll be missed by all': Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead
Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told