Moreen Simpson: Being a Nana is nae aywis easy but it’s the best job there is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Being a Nana is nae aywis easy but it’s the best job there is

When my first grand-Toot was born in 2011, I couldnae wait to hae her to masellie for 24 hours.

The highlight of my uneventful, quiet, but affa happy life is my grandchildren, writes Moreen Simipson. Image: Helen Hepburn.
The highlight of my uneventful, quiet, but affa happy life is my grandchildren, writes Moreen Simipson. Image: Helen Hepburn.
By Moreen Simpson

The highlight of my uneventful, quiet, but affa happy life is – as well as a delish, posho meal – my grandchildren coming for a sleep-over.

They’re due tomorrow and already my fridge, freezer and cupboards are stowed-oot wi’ a’ the food and drink they like, in a bid to avoid that disaster scenario when you ask: “What do you fancy for tea?” and they say something you don’t have and canna even be delivered.

Been there, suffered the agony of being a Bad Nana. The rest of it’s just good fun. But it wisnae aye thus.

When my first grand-Toot was born in 2011, I couldnae wait to hae her to masellie for 24 hours.

Asks my quine: “Are you sure you’ll manage?” I was outraged by the audacity. Hadn’t I coped admirably with the delights of her and her twin brother, born prematurely at a tiny four pounds each?

Even though her dad used to send me to the bottom of the garden so I wouldn’t hear her crying as he ‘‘trained” her to sleep? (Worked a treat.)

Anyone who’s had twins kens there’s usually an ‘easy’ een and a …nother. My loon would lie happily and coo to himsellie on a cushion while his sister needed to be in somebody’s bosey – preferably moving – at all times.

Mind you, come that first baby ower-nighter, when they dropped my bonnie grand-babe off and drove awa’, I did get a tingly: “Can I do this?” feeling in my sphincter.

You see I knew that, since her birth a pucklie months afore, she was known for her long-eyelashed beauty, but nae for her proclivity for sleep, nor even silent awakeness. Get my drift?

This bairn – exactly like her mummy before her – liked to be centre-stage, constantly shooshed aboot on somebody’s shooder.

Me wie’ a bad back, the shooshin’ wisnae on for long. So I’d try to tire her ootski with play, then cuddled into my arms, then slidin’ her gently, surreptitiously, into the cot afore her tired wee eyes kint fit was happening. Nae chunce. The moment her heidie hit the mattress, she wis wide awake and girnin’ to be up.

Maybe I should have left her to cry. Couldn’t do it with my ain, so deffo not with the grand-bawler. After all, she’s not really yours.

Suffice to say, most of my over-nighters with my first grand-born were spent wheelin’ her aboot in her pram, later push-chair, in my hall, singing Brahms Lullaby in the original Deutsch I’d learned at school – “Guten Abend, Gute Nacht, mit rosen bedacht.”

Up and doon so much the wheel marks can still be seen on the hall carpet about a decade on. Finally, she’d drop off, I’d whisk her into the cot, and collapse into a greasy spot.

Three years later came our beloved next one.

The same old Brahms Lied to get him to sleep as well as the hurly in the hall, but nae as often. Yet, aye complications.

Bought twin beds for them when they were older. He loved his, she not hers. Regularly crept into my bed in the middle o’ the night to snuggle up.

(Fit Nana couldnae be happier?) Rich tea biscuits dunked in tea as oor early-morning, in-bed treat.

These days, when they stay overnight, we sometimes sing that Brahms Lullaby together, word perfect. Then get stuck into a long game of Scrabble before they tootle off to bed and zonko pronto. Happy, happy days.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Opinion

The redeveloped castle, Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park will all be ready next year.
John Ross: No Inverness Hogmanay party this year, but the bigger picture is worth…
Scrabble makes learning Gaelic much more fun, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: New Gaelic scrabble board should make boring lessons a lot more fun
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of…
Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative…
One gracious lady came up to me in the cafe in Lews Castle on Monday and told me how glad she was to see that I was not poorly but sorry that I was no longer writing for the P&J.
Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated - I've just moved…
To some I'm sure it'll be an awkward fit for a place of worship to be turned into artists' studios or creative repositories but art and religion have always had a close bond, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Could St Nicholas Church reinvention be saviour of Aberdeen's Union Street?
Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out., writes Scott Begbie
Scott Begbie: North-east suffers while bird boffins lay down ridiculous rules to protect marauding…
12
Has the council made a right mess of things with its approach to Academy Street changes?
David Knight: Inverness roads changes have become an embarrassing muddle for council
Post Thumbnail
Moreen Simpson: Memories of Lang Stracht office are still close to my heart

Conversation