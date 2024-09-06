Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore

Isaac Williamson pulled a television from the galley wall and threatened one of his crewmates during the incident onboard the fishing vessel Bon Ami.

By Jenni Gee
The fishing boat returned to Ullapool harbour.

An enraged fisherman had to be tied up by his fearful crewmates after he had an angry outburst almost four miles from shore.

The fishing vessel Bon Ami was near Priest Island – six kilometres off the Wester Ross coast – when Isaac Williamson pulled a television from the galley wall and made threats to harm a crewmate.

That crewmate had to lock himself within the wheelhouse for his own safety, while Williamson’s wrists were cable-tied for the return journey to Ullapool.

Williamson, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 24 of this year.

‘Banging around the vessel’

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court how Williamson was seen pulling a television from the wall in the galley and “banging around the vessel”.

Williamson also said that he intended to cause harm to one of his crewmates.

For the safety of the crew, the decision was taken to turn the vessel around and head back towards shore.

The target of Williamson’s anger locked himself in the wheelhouse of the vessel and the ship radioed that they were returning to Ullapool harbour.

Williamson “continued to throw thing’s about”, said Ms Love, and the crew took the decision to tie his hands with cable ties for the remainder of the journey.

William’s solicitor David Patterson told the court: “He is a fisherman by trade, he accepts that he has probably embarrassed himself here.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Williamson, of Orchard Park, Ardrishaig, £420.

