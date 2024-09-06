Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore

An enraged fisherman had to be tied up by his fearful crewmates after he had an angry outburst almost four miles from shore.

The fishing vessel Bon Ami was near Priest Island – six kilometres off the Wester Ross coast – when Isaac Williamson pulled a television from the galley wall and made threats to harm a crewmate.

That crewmate had to lock himself within the wheelhouse for his own safety, while Williamson’s wrists were cable-tied for the return journey to Ullapool.

Williamson, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 24 of this year.

‘Banging around the vessel’

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court how Williamson was seen pulling a television from the wall in the galley and “banging around the vessel”.

Williamson also said that he intended to cause harm to one of his crewmates.

For the safety of the crew, the decision was taken to turn the vessel around and head back towards shore.

The target of Williamson’s anger locked himself in the wheelhouse of the vessel and the ship radioed that they were returning to Ullapool harbour.

Williamson “continued to throw thing’s about”, said Ms Love, and the crew took the decision to tie his hands with cable ties for the remainder of the journey.

William’s solicitor David Patterson told the court: “He is a fisherman by trade, he accepts that he has probably embarrassed himself here.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Williamson, of Orchard Park, Ardrishaig, £420.