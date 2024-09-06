Joe Harper: Loan star Kevin Nisbet can fill the void left by Bojan Miovski exit

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet is already showing signs he will be a major goal scoring asset during his season-long loan from Millwall.

The transfer of Bojan Miovski to Girona left a huge hole as he banged in an incredible 26 goals last season in a struggling team.

However the early signs are that Nisbet can fill that void.

Nisbet is already in amongst the goals having netted a superb injury time winner as the Reds beat Ross County 1-0.

The Scotland international also scored late on in an Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers.

Nisbet has yet to start for Aberdeen since recently arriving on loan from Millwall where he had very little game time this season.

The striker will only get better and better for the Dons as his match sharpness and fitness increases.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet capped 11 times

It is okay being fit but being match sharp on the park is different as you need those quick reactions that comes with playing.

Nisbet took his goal very well against Ross County and looks like he will be a major player for the Dons this season.

And if Nisbet shines at Aberdeen and scores regularly that could force him back into the Scotland squad.

Nisbet has been capped 11 times and played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021.

Moving to Aberdeen definitely offers that platform to get back into Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s plans.

Another player who impressed me in the win against Ross County was Shayden Morris.

Winger Morris, like Nisbet, came off the bench in Dingwall and made a significant impact to secure the win.

Deep into time added on Morris drove into the box aggressively and delivered a superb cut-back.

It was touched on by Nicky Devlin to Nisbet who swept a fantastic, composed finish into goal.

Morris’ run and delivery for that goal was very good.

That is what you want from wingers. Hit the ball beyond a defender, run past him and then cross it in.

Jonny Hayes was excellent at that during his time at Aberdeen.

Morris grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck at Dingwall and injected pace and directness.

That last gasp goal against Ross County extended Aberdeen’s superb start to the season to nine wins from nine.

The Dons fought to the very end to ensure that run continued, and eventually got their reward.

It meant on Saturday evening Aberdeen were top of the Premiership table which was great for the club’s supporters.

Magnificent start to the season

Ultimately Celtic jumped back on top on goal difference from Aberdeen after beating Rangers 3-0 on Sunday.

It has been a magnificent start to the season by manager Jimmy Thelin and the Dons.

Confidence must be sky high at Pittodrie now as they have built up formidable momentum.

When you factor in the winning start is under a new manager who took in a lot of new signings it is even more impressive.

The Aberdeen supporters are buying into it and the backing at Ross County was sensational.

The Red Army sang and chanted from the first whistle to the last in Dingwall.

As the clock ticked down their support must have inspired Aberdeen to keep pushing for that winner.

And it paid off to continue the perfect start to the season.

Rising talent can shine in Europe

Aberdeen’s rising stars deserve tremendous credit for qualifying for Europe this season.

The Dons will compete in the UEFA Youth League for the first time.

Aberdeen’s won the Club Academy Scotland elite under-18 league title last season to qualify for Europe.

Earlier this week Aberdeen were drawn against Puskás Akadémia FC from Hungary in the Domestic Champions path second round.

The first leg is on October 23 with the following leg November 6.

It is a fantastic opportunity and experience for the club’s rising stars.

Hopefully the home tie will be played at Pittodrie.

They have earned the right to play a Euro game at Pittodrie.

And I’m sure supporters would come out in force to back them.

Playing in Europe will only further help the development of players that were already impressing after winning the league title.

Deserved recognition for Cove star

Congratulations to Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule for being honoured with a testimonial.

An Aberdeen XI beat Cove Rangers 2-0 in Yule’s testimonial match at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin brought a strong squad packed with first team starters.

It was a fitting tribute to Yule who continues to be a fantastic servant for Cove Rangers.