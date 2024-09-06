Joe Harper: Loan star Kevin Nisbet can fill the void left by Bojan Miovski exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Loan star Kevin Nisbet can fill the void left by Bojan Miovski exit

On loan Millwall striker Nisbet has already got off the scoring mark and Pittodrie great Harper believes the Scotland international will be a major asset for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet is already showing signs he will be a major goal scoring asset during his season-long loan from Millwall.

The transfer of Bojan Miovski to Girona left a huge hole as he banged in an incredible 26 goals last season in a struggling team.

However the early signs are that Nisbet can fill that void.

Nisbet is already in amongst the goals having netted a superb injury time winner as the Reds beat Ross County 1-0.

The Scotland international also scored late on in an Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers.

Nisbet has yet to start for Aberdeen since recently arriving on loan from Millwall where he had very little game time this season.

The striker will only get better and better for the Dons as his match sharpness and fitness increases.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet capped 11 times

It is okay being fit but being match sharp on the park is different as you need those quick reactions that comes with playing.

Nisbet took his goal very well against Ross County and looks like he will be a major player for the Dons this season.

And if Nisbet shines at Aberdeen and scores regularly that could force him back into the Scotland squad.

Nisbet has been capped 11 times and played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021.

Moving to Aberdeen definitely offers that platform to get back into Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s plans.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Another player who impressed me in the win against Ross County was Shayden Morris.

Winger Morris, like Nisbet, came off the bench in Dingwall and made a significant impact to secure the win.

Deep into time added on Morris drove into the box aggressively and delivered a superb cut-back.

It was touched on by Nicky Devlin to Nisbet who swept a fantastic, composed finish into goal.

Morris’ run and delivery for that goal was very good.

That is what you want from wingers. Hit the ball beyond a defender, run past him and then cross it in.

Jonny Hayes was excellent at that during his time at Aberdeen.

Morris grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck at Dingwall and injected pace and directness.

That last gasp goal against Ross County extended Aberdeen’s superb start to the season to nine wins from nine.

The Dons fought to the very end to ensure that run continued, and eventually got their reward.

It meant on Saturday evening Aberdeen were top of the Premiership table which was great for the club’s supporters.

Magnificent start to the season

Ultimately Celtic jumped back on top on goal difference from Aberdeen after beating Rangers 3-0 on Sunday.

It has been a magnificent start to the season by manager Jimmy Thelin and the Dons.

Confidence must be sky high at Pittodrie now as they have built up formidable momentum.

When you factor in the winning start is under a new manager who took in a lot of new signings it is even more impressive.

Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time after beating Ross County. Image: SNS.

The Aberdeen supporters are buying into it and the backing at Ross County was sensational.

The Red Army sang and chanted from the first whistle to the last in Dingwall.

As the clock ticked down their support must have inspired Aberdeen to keep pushing for that winner.

And it paid off to continue the perfect start to the season.

Rising talent can shine in Europe

Aberdeen’s rising stars deserve tremendous credit for qualifying for Europe this season.

The Dons will compete in the UEFA Youth League for the first time.

Aberdeen’s won the Club Academy Scotland elite under-18 league title last season to qualify for Europe.

Earlier this week Aberdeen were drawn against Puskás Akadémia FC from Hungary in the Domestic Champions path second round.

The first leg is on October 23 with the following leg November 6.

It is a fantastic opportunity and experience for the club’s rising stars.

Hopefully the home tie will be played at Pittodrie.

They have earned the right to play a Euro game at Pittodrie.

And I’m sure supporters would come out in force to back them.

Playing in Europe will only further help the development of players that were already impressing after winning the league title.

Deserved recognition for Cove star

Congratulations to Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule for being honoured with a testimonial.

An Aberdeen XI beat Cove Rangers 2-0 in Yule’s testimonial match at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin brought a strong squad packed with first team starters.

It was a fitting tribute to Yule who continues to be a fantastic servant for Cove Rangers.

