Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage – and more than 1,000 images

A man has been convicted of having indecent images of children after police found more than 22 hours of sick videos on his devices.

As well as 260 videos, Nigel Gordon also had 1,142 indecent images of children.

The content was found after police searched Gordon’s then home on Pinewood Drive, Inverness.

Gordon, 59, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between July 12 2015 and December 5 2023.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said police had received intelligence regarding indecent images of children and, as a result, a search had been carried out.

On December 5 last year, officers arrived at the Milton of Leys address around 7.30am and Gordon let them in.

“A systematic search of the property was carried out and various devices seized,” Ms Love told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

‘Exploitation and abuse material’

A preliminary examination of the devices revealed “child sexual exploitation and abuse material”.

Subsequent investigation of nine devices recovered a total of 1,142 still images and 260 videos – both accessible and inaccessible.

A total of 67 of the videos and 27 of the images were classed as belonging to category A – the most serious.

The videos had a total run time of 22 hours and 44 minutes and featured girls on their own and with others.

Video showed abuse of toddler

One depicted the harrowing sexual abuse of a toddler.

Anticipating the need for presentencing reports, Gordon’s solicitor Laura-Jane MacFarlane said her client was now living in temporary accommodation and asked that his bail be continued until the next hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

He placed Gordon on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.

Gordon, now of Lochalsh Road, Inverness, was bailed to appear again in October.