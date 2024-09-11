Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage – and more than 1,000 images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man had 22 hours of child abuse footage – and more than 1,000 images

Nigel Gordon had 1,142 indecent images of children and 260 sick videos on devices seized at his then-home in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been convicted of having indecent images of children after police found more than 22 hours of sick videos on his devices.

As well as 260 videos, Nigel Gordon also had 1,142 indecent images of children.

The content was found after police searched Gordon’s then home on Pinewood Drive, Inverness.

Gordon, 59, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between July 12 2015 and December 5 2023.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said police had received intelligence regarding indecent images of children and, as a result, a search had been carried out.

On December 5 last year, officers arrived at the Milton of Leys address around 7.30am and Gordon let them in.

“A systematic search of the property was carried out and various devices seized,” Ms Love told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

‘Exploitation and abuse material’

A preliminary examination of the devices revealed “child sexual exploitation and abuse material”.

Subsequent investigation of nine devices recovered a total of 1,142 still images and 260 videos – both accessible and inaccessible.

A total of 67 of the videos and 27 of the images were classed as belonging to category A – the most serious.

The videos had a total run time of 22 hours and 44 minutes and featured girls on their own and with others.

Video showed abuse of toddler

One depicted the harrowing sexual abuse of a toddler.

Anticipating the need for presentencing reports, Gordon’s solicitor Laura-Jane MacFarlane said her client was now living in temporary accommodation and asked that his bail be continued until the next hearing.

Sheriff Cruickshank called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

He placed Gordon on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.

Gordon, now of Lochalsh Road, Inverness, was bailed to appear again in October.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness domestic abuser jailed for bite attack on estranged wife
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous Highland serial rapist may never be freed from prison
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Baton and knuckle-duster off Aberdeen streets as weapons seized
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning 81-year-old dementia sufferer out of £18,000
Nigel Gordon pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness football coach who raped child jailed