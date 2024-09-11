Booze licence for Irish pub O’Malleys taking over Aberdeen’s Cafe D’ag – with October opening confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Booze licence for Irish pub O’Malleys taking over Aberdeen’s Cafe D’ag – with October opening confirmed

The new Irish bar is getting closer and closer to opening on Crown Street.

By Isaac Buchan
O'Malley's owners (L-R) Ashley Adams, Philip Adams, and bar manager Neil Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
O'Malley's owners (L-R) Ashley Adams, Philip Adams, and bar manager Neil Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans to bring an Aberdeen city centre pub back to life as an Irish pub called O’Malleys have “overcome a key hurdle” as council chiefs approved its booze licence.

Councillors gave the green-light to pub bosses, and brothers, Ashley and Phillip Adams, who also own Big Manny’s Pizza.

They now plan to be serving up pints and pizza there within weeks.

Solicitor Tony Dawson told the licensing board that the bar will feature live music and sport, along with a full food offering.

The frontage of the former Cafe D'Ag will soon be rebranded once the O'Malley's makeover is complete. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The frontage of the former Cafe D’Ag will soon be rebranded once the O’Malley’s makeover is complete. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Who is taking over Cafe D’Ag?

After the Aberdeen-favourite pub closed its doors during Covid, it was revealed in April that the Big Manny’s brothers were planning to take over the venue.

Ashley and Phillip are “third generation licensees” in the Granite City, and this is a way to keep the family tradition going.

Mr Dawson told councillors the pair are “very experienced, with an excellent reputation” owning the Hawthorn Bar and Lounge, and the Balmoral Bar in Ballater.

The Aberdeen pub trade runs through Phillip and Ashley's blood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen pub trade runs through Phillip and Ashley’s blood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Adams brothers started up Big Manny’s Pizza in 2020, and have now expanded all over the city and Aberdeenshire.

What will O’Malley’s pub offer?

The duo are hoping to bring what they describe as a “classy but casual” Irish bar to the city centre.

Big Manny’s Pizza will be on offer to hungry patrons, along with what Mr Dawson described as “a wide range of beverages, televised sport and a small acoustic set”.

Plans show a major facelift underway for Cafe D'Ag.
Plans show a major facelift underway for Cafe D’Ag.

Live music will come from a small stage at the rear of the venue, where the kitchens and dining area used to be.

The pub is a B-listed building, having formerly been home to the Prudential building.

And with this in mind, the Adams have reserved some of the classic interior features, including the wood panelling and brass fittings.

The inside of Cafe D'Ag back in 2000.
The inside of Cafe D’Ag back in 2000, with its prominent brass features.

The renovations have taken six months so far, at a “large cost” according to Mr Dawson, which was “necessary to bring it up to a good standard”.

When is O’Malley’s pub opening?

During the licensing meeting, an opening timeframe was revealed.

The Adams brothers’ solicitor told councillors that the pub was aiming to be open by early October.

Tony Dawson spoke on behalf of the O'Malley's owners at the licensing meeting. Image: Kami Thompson/ DC Thomson
Tony Dawson spoke on behalf of the O’Malley’s owners at the licensing meeting. Image: Kami Thompson/ DC Thomson

Ashley told The Press and Journal that today’s licensing decision “wasn’t the last hurdle, but definitely a key one” when it came to fully opening the venue.

“We were just waiting for that to approve before we move ahead with things,” he added.

Following the big step towards O’Malley’s pub grand opening, councillor Martin Greig said: “It’s a very prominent site and will add vibrancy to the area.”

You can view the full licensing meeting here.

What do you think about the plans for O’Malley’s? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Locator of Lumsden Primary School, near Alford. 08/03/18. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him
Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' about Alice Mitchell's welfare. Image: Police Scotland
Missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Bucksburn area of Aberdeen
Andrew Taylor
Fraserburgh strongman returns home a world champion
The finance giants have had enough of club-goers interpreting their entrance as a urinal. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Barclays wants to move Union Street door 'being used as toilet'
There is a 'possible track defect' close to Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Railway line reopens between Aberdeen and Dundee after 'possible track defect'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackay convicted of multiple rapes, sexual and indecent assaults, assaults, stalking, voyeurism and disclosing intimate images. Picture shows; Derek Mackay, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Dangerous Highland serial rapist may never be freed from prison
The stun gun purchased by Linda McKenzie was disguised as a BMW key fob. Image: Shutterstock.
Woman, 58, avoids prison after she bought stun gun disguised as BMW key
wall broken crash macduff
Young Banff star goalkeeper sustained ‘very serious injuries’ in Macduff crash
Emergency services are currently in attendance. Image: Caitlin Follan
Person taken to hospital after car veers off the A92 near Charleston flyover
2
The Northfield schools could be brought under one roof - along with community hubs.
Cash-saving closures could bring Northfield schools, community hubs and library together in one huge…

Conversation