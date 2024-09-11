Booze licence for Irish pub O’Malleys taking over Aberdeen’s Cafe D’ag – with October opening confirmed

Plans to bring an Aberdeen city centre pub back to life as an Irish pub called O’Malleys have “overcome a key hurdle” as council chiefs approved its booze licence.

Councillors gave the green-light to pub bosses, and brothers, Ashley and Phillip Adams, who also own Big Manny’s Pizza.

They now plan to be serving up pints and pizza there within weeks.

Solicitor Tony Dawson told the licensing board that the bar will feature live music and sport, along with a full food offering.

Who is taking over Cafe D’Ag?

After the Aberdeen-favourite pub closed its doors during Covid, it was revealed in April that the Big Manny’s brothers were planning to take over the venue.

Ashley and Phillip are “third generation licensees” in the Granite City, and this is a way to keep the family tradition going.

Mr Dawson told councillors the pair are “very experienced, with an excellent reputation” owning the Hawthorn Bar and Lounge, and the Balmoral Bar in Ballater.

The Adams brothers started up Big Manny’s Pizza in 2020, and have now expanded all over the city and Aberdeenshire.

What will O’Malley’s pub offer?

The duo are hoping to bring what they describe as a “classy but casual” Irish bar to the city centre.

Big Manny’s Pizza will be on offer to hungry patrons, along with what Mr Dawson described as “a wide range of beverages, televised sport and a small acoustic set”.

Live music will come from a small stage at the rear of the venue, where the kitchens and dining area used to be.

The pub is a B-listed building, having formerly been home to the Prudential building.

And with this in mind, the Adams have reserved some of the classic interior features, including the wood panelling and brass fittings.

The renovations have taken six months so far, at a “large cost” according to Mr Dawson, which was “necessary to bring it up to a good standard”.

When is O’Malley’s pub opening?

During the licensing meeting, an opening timeframe was revealed.

The Adams brothers’ solicitor told councillors that the pub was aiming to be open by early October.

Ashley told The Press and Journal that today’s licensing decision “wasn’t the last hurdle, but definitely a key one” when it came to fully opening the venue.

“We were just waiting for that to approve before we move ahead with things,” he added.

Following the big step towards O’Malley’s pub grand opening, councillor Martin Greig said: “It’s a very prominent site and will add vibrancy to the area.”

