Speeder loses job and licence after hitting 126mph on AWPR

James Anderson, from Kirriemuir, caught the attention of police officers with his breakneck speeds on the Cleanhill to Stonehaven road.

By Danny McKay
James Anderson hit 126mph on the AWPR just north of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
James Anderson hit 126mph on the AWPR just north of Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

A dangerous driver has been banned after being caught doing 126mph on the AWPR.

James Anderson caught the attention of police officers with his eye-watering speed near East Crossley Croft on the Cleanhill to Stonehaven road.

Officers moved in behind the 57-year-old and matched his speed over a distance of 0.2 miles – measuring the speed at a frightening 126mph.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after midday on June 9 last year.

She said: “Police were on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they noted the accused’s car travelling in excess of the speed limit.

“The officers followed the accused over a measured distance of 0.2 miles and observed the speed to be 126mph.”

The speed limit is 70mph.

‘Regretful of his actions’

Officers stopped the vehicle and found Anderson to be the driver and sole occupant.

Anderson, of Ballinshoe, Kirriemuir, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client appeared with no previous convictions.

She explained that Anderson had sped up after noticing another vehicle, other than the police, close behind him.

She added: “He accepts there were other options available to him.”

Ms Logan said Anderson, who had lost his job as a result of the incident, was “regretful of his actions”.

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Anderson: “Unfortunately, you made a very poor decision.

“The speed at which you were driving is such that it can’t go unmarked. It’s almost double the speed limit.”

She banned him from driving for 14 months and imposed a fine of £1,325.

