Gang of youths followed couple along Aberdeen street before man attacked

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A gang of youths followed a couple along an Aberdeen street before one of the teens attacked the man.

Morgan Main was part of a group of drunken teens causing a nuisance on West North Street allegedly throwing stones.

When a man and a woman walking along the road objected to their behaviour, the gang began to follow them.

Fearing for their safety, the couple went into a nearby gym but the group followed them inside and Main, now 20, repeatedly punched and spat at the man.

‘Do you know who I am? I will kill you’

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 11pm on August 2 last year.

She said: “The complainer was walking along with his partner on West North Street and passed a group of youths who had allegedly thrown rocks.

“An interaction began between the pair, with the complainer and his partner being followed by the youths and entering Snap Fitness in an attempt to get away.”

The man tried to close the door to the gym behind them but Main forced it open, followed them inside and began making threats.

He warned: “Who do you think you are? Do you know who I am? I will kill you.”

Main then moved in and punched the male to the head.

As the victim tried to defend himself, Main continued to swing his arms and struck him several more times to the head and body before spitting at him.

Before leaving, Main warned that he would return with a knife.

The police were then contacted.

Assault caught on CCTV

It is understood the parties involved were not members of Snap Fitness and that the incident happened at a time when there were no staff on site.

The gym now has a secure key card entry system.

Main, of Tillydrone Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client was aged 19 at the time of the offence.

He said Main and his group appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and that there had been a “verbal exchange” between the group and the complainer.

In response to the alleged throwing of rocks, the complainer told the group to “f*** off”, Mr McRobert said.

He added that the assault was captured on CCTV and said: “Thankfully there was no injury.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy warned Main: “Being under the influence of alcohol is never an excuse for this kind of behaviour. It’s completely unacceptable.”

He ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

