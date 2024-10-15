Owner of five north and north-east distilleries sees turnover soar by almost £50 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Owner of five north and north-east distilleries sees turnover soar by almost £50 million

Dalmore Distillery in Alness has been highlighted as one of the whisky giant's strongest performers.

By Alex Banks
The Dalmore Distillery in Alness is owned by Whyte and Mackay. Image: Whyte & Mackay
The Dalmore Distillery in Alness is owned by Whyte and Mackay. Image: Whyte & Mackay

Whisky giant Whyte and Mackay has seen pre-tax profits rise to £96 million in its latest accounts.

The group, which runs five north and north-east distilleries, also saw its turnover jump to £370m in 2023, compared to £321m the year before.

Whyte and Mackay employs around 700 workers across Scotland, including Dalmore distillery in Alness and the Invergordon grain distillery.

It is also behind whisky brands including Tamnavulin and Jura.

The whisky giant said the Dalmore brand was one of its standout performers.

‘Continued growth’ in core brands

In the strategic report, signed off by chief executive Bryan Donaghey, the firm said its profits rise was helped by “continued growth” in core brands.

Mr Donaghey said: “The Dalmore brand in particular performed strongly, supported by continued strategic marketing investment.

“Higher volumes through the company’s production assets drove positive operational gearing.

“Which, couple with tight control over supply chain costs and overheads, contributed to the profit for the period.”

Bryan Donaghey of Whtye and Mackay.

Mr Donaghey also said the level of growth partly reflects the brand’s supply chain challenges which impacted its performance in early 2022.

He added: “The company’s overriding objective is to operate as a global branded drinks business.

“Our core brands continued to grow both domestically and internationally.

“We drew down further funds on our loan facility to fund the increased capital and investment in maturing inventory expenditure.”

Whyte and Mackay picked up two honours at the Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards.

Whyte and Mackay accounts provide update on future developments

Mr Donaghey said Whyte and Mackay is committed to research and development in order to secure its position as a Scotch whisky market leader.

He said: “This mainly manifests itself in the launch of new products but also extends to improving and optimising our production assets and processes.

“The company’s immediate focus is to continue the growth of its single malt portfolio around the world.

“To achieve this the company will continue to increase its investment behind its brand and add resource where it is required.”

Summer strikes

Earlier this year, union GMB Scotland announced its Whyte and Mackay workers voted for industrial action.

The decision came following a pay rise offer of between 5-6% despite the firm recording record profits.

Trade union GMB Scotland said 94% of members are backing industrial action and is calling the offer “an insult”.

The Whyte and Mackay owned Invergordon Distillery.

The strikes, which took place at the end of June saw angered workers walk out after a spokesman for Whyte and Mackay claimed only a small number of staff worked at the distilleries, so industrial action would have “little impact”.

GMB Scotland said workers at the firm were paid less than staff anywhere else in the industry.

More from Business

Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Claire Rennie of Fraserburgh's Summerhouse Drinks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh drinks firm solves berry big problem with key supplier acquisition
Ross Erskine started his own coffee business seven years ago. Image: DCT Media.
How 'average tasting coffee' fuelled Banchory man to start own business
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Jeanette Forbes during a visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Image: PCL Group
Businesswoman Jeanette Forbes on her mission to connect the north-east with Pakistan
SRUC's Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.
Degree-awarding powers 'historic' moment for Scotland's Rural College
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
This sale topper from the Dorrery flock sold for £22,000.
Record-breaking Cheviot ram trade at Lairg
Inverurie funeral director Ian Thomson. Image: Supplied
Inverurie undertaker on his 40 years in the trade
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Parkland Care Homes
Moray care home operator Parklands more than doubles profits with £5m turnover increase

Conversation