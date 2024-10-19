Domestic abuser warned jail is on cards if he commits more offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Domestic abuser warned jail is on cards if he commits more offences

Cameron Huggins was already on a non-harassment order to protect an ex-partner when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A sheriff told a 21-year-old with a record of domestic violence that just because he witnessed it growing up was no excuse for him to do it himself.

Cameron Huggins was already on a non-harassment order to protect an ex-partner when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and threatening behaviour on a new partner.

The offence occurred at an address on Admiral’s View, Inverness, on February 19 this year when he and the complainer returned home from work.

Fiscal depute Adele Gray said: “There was a minor disagreement and he went upstairs. Twenty minutes later he returned and went into the kitchen.”

Ms Gray said he kicked the door shut and started shouting and swearing at the woman.

“He called her an idiot and she asked him to leave but he pushed her on the shoulder causing her to fall back onto a railing. He leant over her and continued to shout into her face,” Ms Gray went on.

Police witnessed abusive behaviour

The court heard that Huggins left the property and was locked out but banged on the window, shouted and swore and demanded to get back in.

Ms Gray added that police who had been called witnessed this behaviour.

Sentence on Huggins, of Balvaird Terrace, Muir of Ord, had previously been deferred for a background report.

Defending, David Patterson told Sheriff David Harvie: “He accepts this was wholly unacceptable.

“The section about his past makes sad reading as he had these attitudes entrenched in those early years.

“He wants to change his ways and does not want to keep treating females in this way.

“But a pattern is developing and the men’s programme would help. He is immature in his way, does not have the tools to cope and flies off the handle.”

‘The next stage is likely to be custody’

Sheriff Harvie told Huggins: “What you witnessed in your young days does not mean you have a right to behave in that way.”

He placed him under social work supervision for two years, ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work and to take part in the domestic abuser’s rehabilitation programme.

The sheriff also imposed a three-year-long non-harassment order to protect Huggins’ former partner.

He warned him if he did not comply or re-offended: “The next stage is likely to be custody.”

More from Crime & Courts

Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Kirkwall incident
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Keith Rollinson tragedy: How Elgin came together to honour a man who served his…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Keith Rollinson tragedy: 'Stagecoach could have done more to avert violent incident'
Keith Rollinson and High Court in Edinburgh.
Boy, 16, pleads guilty to killing Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson
Police car and officer behind police tape on Kirkwall street
22-year-old man charged after two people injured in serious Orkney assault
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness pub thug 'came off worse' after picking fight with top Thai kickboxer
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man locked up after city centre kitchen knife threats
Longhaven road with vehicles.
Aberdeen man in court accused of 17 crimes after A90 police chase