‘We might not exist by 2025’: Shopmobility Moray’s final plea to save charity

A Moray charity that has been serving the public for nearly 30 years may soon be closing its doors.

Shopmobility Moray, which provides loans of mobility scooters and wheelchairs for people with disabilities, is on the hunt for core funding to keep the service in operation.

The charity, which started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre, received money from Moray Council for years but the council withdrew funding in 2022.

Since then, the group have relied on funding from grants from local businesses and the Community Lottery.

The group now say, should no other funding become available, the service will ‘probably cease by the end of 2024’.

Shopmobility ‘won’t be here without funding’

Joyce Quincey, co-ordinator of Shopmobility Moray, has worked there since 2002.

She said: “If we don’t get funding of some sort, we won’t be here.

“People won’t be able to get the wheelchairs and mobility scooters from Shopmobility Moray.

“Many rely on our service to go out shopping. I can imagine this’ll have a negative impact on their mental health too.”

When Moray Council withdrew funding and their Service Level Agreement with the charity in 2022, the charity said they were ‘left in the dark’ and had to desperately find money to keep it going.

Since the council withdrew funding, Shopmobility Moray have signed up over 610 new members.

The service have to pay a quarterly payment of £2021 for rent of their unit, as well as electricity bills and salaries among other core expenses.

They are now desperately looking for someone to provide them with funds to keep the service going.

From St Giles carpark to High Street unit

Starting in 1995, the group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark within a portacabin.

Eventually, they then moved to a unit where they still operate now on the High Street near the North Port carpark.

Originally they didn’t charge service users to rent wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

However, in 2012, the charity said that the council told them to start charging users for the service.

Shopmobility ‘changes lives’ of Moray service-users

One woman, who has been a member of Shopmobility Moray for over 20 years, became withdrawn from the service when her eldest daughter unexpectedly passed away.

The charity allowed her to hire equipment on a long-term basis and she has gradually started going out more for walks and lunch with her family which has helped with loneliness.

In another case, a mother who previously had a stroke struggled to take her children to school safely because of the limitations to her mobility.

Using equipment from the service, her mental health has improved due to now being able to take her children to school and her dog for a walk.

“I just don’t know how people will cope without the service,” Joyce said.

The charity are asking anyone with knowledge of any funding opportunities to contact the shop at 59 High Street, Elgin, or on 01343 552528.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Care Moray said: “We recognise the valuable service Shopmobility Elgin has provided over many years through the temporary loan of equipment to shoppers, visitors, and residents.

“The addition of over 600 new members would, we hope, present an opportunity for the organisation to generate additional income through membership fees, equipment rental charges and potential external funding applications.”

Health and Social Care Moray had to ‘allocate limited resources’ to care for people in ‘greatest need’

Health and Social Care Moray added that the decision to end the service was following an evaluation.

“The decision in 2022 to end our funding arrangement with Shopmobility followed an evaluation of the service,” they added.

“In the four years leading up to this, we engaged in regular discussions with representatives from Shopmobility about the sustainability of our funding arrangement and offered additional support for business planning and exploring alternative funding sources.”

They added that individuals requiring long-term mobility aids and equipment such as wheelchairs would be provided with them following an assessment by a qualified professional.