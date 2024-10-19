‘We might not exist by 2025’: Shopmobility Moray’s final plea to save charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We might not exist by 2025’: Shopmobility Moray’s final plea to save charity

The group is trying to find funding after providing wheelchairs and mobility scooters for almost 30 years.

Shopmobility Moray currently do not have sufficient funds to last them until the end of this year. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray charity that has been serving the public for nearly 30 years may soon be closing its doors.

Shopmobility Moray, which provides loans of mobility scooters and wheelchairs for people with disabilities, is on the hunt for core funding to keep the service in operation.

The charity, which started in 1995 after the pedestrianisation of Elgin town centre, received money from Moray Council for years but the council withdrew funding in 2022.

Since then, the group have relied on funding from grants from local businesses and the Community Lottery.

The group now say, should no other funding become available, the service will ‘probably cease by the end of 2024’.

Bill Quincey, Kim Reid and Joyce Quincey are fighting to find funding for the charity. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Shopmobility ‘won’t be here without funding’

Joyce Quincey, co-ordinator of Shopmobility Moray, has worked there since 2002.

She said: “If we don’t get funding of some sort, we won’t be here.

“People won’t be able to get the wheelchairs and mobility scooters from Shopmobility Moray.

“Many rely on our service to go out shopping. I can imagine this’ll have a negative impact on their mental health too.”

When Moray Council withdrew funding and their Service Level Agreement with the charity in 2022, the charity said they were ‘left in the dark’ and had to desperately find money to keep it going.

Since the council withdrew funding, Shopmobility Moray have signed up over 610 new members.

The service have to pay a quarterly payment of £2021 for rent of their unit, as well as electricity bills and salaries among other core expenses.

They are now desperately looking for someone to provide them with funds to keep the service going.

From St Giles carpark to High Street unit

Starting in 1995, the group were based on the top floor of the St Giles carpark within a portacabin.

Eventually, they then moved to a unit where they still operate now on the High Street near the North Port carpark.

Shopmobility Moray when it started in 1995. Image: Shopmobility Moray.

Originally they didn’t charge service users to rent wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

However, in 2012, the charity said that the council told them to start charging users for the service.

The inside of Shopmobility Moray now. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Shopmobility ‘changes lives’ of Moray service-users

One woman, who has been a member of Shopmobility Moray for over 20 years, became withdrawn from the service when her eldest daughter unexpectedly passed away.

The charity allowed her to hire equipment on a long-term basis and she has gradually started going out more for walks and lunch with her family which has helped with loneliness.

In another case, a mother who previously had a stroke struggled to take her children to school safely because of the limitations to her mobility.

Using equipment from the service, her mental health has improved due to now being able to take her children to school and her dog for a walk.

“I just don’t know how people will cope without the service,” Joyce said.

Customers can also buy donated items which will go towards keeping Shopmobility Moray running. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

The charity are asking anyone with knowledge of any funding opportunities to contact the shop at 59 High Street, Elgin, or on 01343 552528.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Care Moray said: “We recognise the valuable service Shopmobility Elgin has provided over many years through the temporary loan of equipment to shoppers, visitors, and residents.

“The addition of over 600 new members would, we hope, present an opportunity for the organisation to generate additional income through membership fees, equipment rental charges and potential external funding applications.”

Health and Social Care Moray had to ‘allocate limited resources’ to care for people in ‘greatest need’

Health and Social Care Moray added that the decision to end the service was following an evaluation.

“The decision in 2022 to end our funding arrangement with Shopmobility followed an evaluation of the service,” they added.

“In the four years leading up to this, we engaged in regular discussions with representatives from Shopmobility about the sustainability of our funding arrangement and offered additional support for business planning and exploring alternative funding sources.”

They added that individuals requiring long-term mobility aids and equipment such as wheelchairs would be provided with them following an assessment by a qualified professional.

Conversation