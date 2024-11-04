Exclusive: Aberdeen police officer appears in court accused of rape

A serving north-east police officer has been accused of raping a woman in Aberdeen.

Gary Forbes, 30, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a charge that he raped the 34-year-old at an address in Aberdeen on August 23 this year.

The charge claims that Forbes took part in sexual intercourse that was initially consented to by the woman, but that at some stage she then withdrew her consent.

It accuses Forbes of continuing to take part in sexual intercourse after the woman’s consent had been withdrawn and she wished him to stop.

Police officer suspended from duty

The incident is alleged to have taken place when Forbes was off duty.

It is understood Forbes, an officer with the Police Scotland North East division, is currently suspended from duty.

In the dock, Forbes, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was released on bail.

He will appear again in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault on a 34-year-old woman within a property in Aberdeen on Friday, 23 August, 2024.

“He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, 1 November, 2024.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.