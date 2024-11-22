Paedophile social worker from Aberdeen struck off

An Aberdeen social worker who was found in possession of child pornography following a police sting has been struck off.

Darren Watt admitted to several sex offences in court earlier this year, including possession and distribution of indecent images of children classed as category A – the most serious.

A subsequent investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found his practise to be impaired and was a “significant risk” to potentially vulnerable people in his care.

Based on the evidence aired out in court about Mr Watt’s actions, the SSSC found he has participated in the “sexual exploitation and abuse of children”.

Three offences committed by the 44-year-old over a sustained period were concerning due to the “risk of repetition”.

The SSSC report stated: “The consequences of your behaviours are severe. By taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children, and by distributing or showing indecent images of children, you have participated in the sexual abuse of children.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it

is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the

continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the

SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

The panel concluded there was no other option than to remove Mr Watt from the SSSC register with immediate effect.

Mr Watt was caught with indecent images of children

Mr Watt was caught following a sting operation in which a police officer posed as a 12-year-old boy called “Samuel” on a Kik group chat back in February 2023.

According to reporting by The P&J, the conversation escalated over months, with Mr Watt asking the “child”, “if he had ever seen his father naked before”.

He continued to send disgusting messages, including requests to see his private parts.

A few days later, Watt messaged advising he was from Scotland and adding: “Love to talk dirty”. He also asked if Samuel had had sexual experiences.

He also referred to carrying out sexual acts involving the child.

A subsequent investigation led officers to Mr Watt’s Aberdeen home where officers found a phone containing indecent images of children aged between eight and 13.

A total of 19 accessible images and videos of children were found on the device, including nine videos classed as category A – the most serious.

Mr Watt pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to attempting to communicate sexually with a child under 13.

He also admitted to charges of taking, permitting to be taken or making, and distributing or showing, indecent images of children.

He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for three years and carry out work on the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme for three years and placed on the sex offenders register for three years.