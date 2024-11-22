Paedophile social worker from Aberdeen struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile social worker from Aberdeen struck off

Darren Watt was found in possession of child pornography following a police sting.

By Ross Hempseed
Darren Watt leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Darren Watt leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen social worker who was found in possession of child pornography following a police sting has been struck off.

Darren Watt admitted to several sex offences in court earlier this year, including possession and distribution of indecent images of children classed as category A – the most serious.

A subsequent investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found his practise to be impaired and was a “significant risk” to potentially vulnerable people in his care.

Based on the evidence aired out in court about Mr Watt’s actions, the SSSC found he has participated in the “sexual exploitation and abuse of children”.

Three offences committed by the 44-year-old over a sustained period were concerning due to the “risk of repetition”.

The SSSC report stated: “The consequences of your behaviours are severe. By taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children, and by distributing or showing indecent images of children, you have participated in the sexual abuse of children.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it
is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the
continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the
SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

The panel concluded there was no other option than to remove Mr Watt from the SSSC register with immediate effect.

Mr Watt was caught with indecent images of children

Mr Watt was caught following a sting operation in which a police officer posed as a 12-year-old boy called “Samuel” on a Kik group chat back in February 2023.

According to reporting by The P&J, the conversation escalated over months, with Mr Watt asking the “child”, “if he had ever seen his father naked before”.

He continued to send disgusting messages, including requests to see his private parts.

A few days later, Watt messaged advising he was from Scotland and adding: “Love to talk dirty”. He also asked if Samuel had had sexual experiences.

He also referred to carrying out sexual acts involving the child.

Darren watt a social worker from Aberdeen was convicted of having indecent images of children.
Darren Watt pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.

A subsequent investigation led officers to Mr Watt’s Aberdeen home where officers found a phone containing indecent images of children aged between eight and 13.

A total of 19 accessible images and videos of children were found on the device, including nine videos classed as category A – the most serious.

Mr Watt pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to attempting to communicate sexually with a child under 13.

He also admitted to charges of taking, permitting to be taken or making, and distributing or showing, indecent images of children.

He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for three years and carry out work on the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme for three years and placed on the sex offenders register for three years.