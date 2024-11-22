Alness Academy pupil hospitalised with concussion after ‘bullying attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Alness Academy pupil hospitalised with concussion after ‘bullying attack’

The student's father has pulled him from classes after video footage of the assault circulated around the school.

By Jamie Sinclair
Alness Academy. Image: Hub North Scotland.
A Ross-shire parent has pulled his son out of classes after an alleged attack from bullies left him in hospital.

The 12-year-old was left with a concussion after a group of fellow Alness Academy pupils attacked him, it’s claimed.

Speaking to the Ross-shire Journal, the pupil’s parent – who wanted to remain anonymous – expressed his horror at the situation.

He also revealed the decision to remove his son and other children from the school.

The parent said: “I had to phone an ambulance for him, he had a concussion after having his head kicked. The bullies also recorded it on their phones, which has now gone all around the school.

“The academy has done nothing to deal with these bullies — they are still in the school, threatening my son’s friends.

“How is this fair on the victims? My son feels very down and depressed after all this — I feel extremely angry about it.

“I’m taking all of my children out of that school. My son went through hell.”

Other parents pull kids out of Alness Academy amid bullying fears

Several other parents are believed to have followed suit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

After the incident, which occurred on November 11, it is believed several other parents have also removed their children from the school, due to similar issues with bullying.

The Alness Academy Facebook page sent out an ill-timed post on November 13, promoting anti-bullying week with blue wristbands.

It is understood to have received many comments from pupils and parents criticising the “tone-deaf” message.

Alness Academy have since turned the comments off.

In response to the social media post, one parent said: “How are wristbands going to stop bullying?”

Cromarty Firth councillor, Maxine Smith said: “The school was getting somewhere last year now it’s worse than ever.

“The Council need to come up with a properly thought out long-term plan for tackling the issues at Alness Academy.

“Clearly with many many head teachers over the last decade, it’s not working. They need to understand what the root cause is.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “All of our schools take any complaints about bullying very seriously and follow national policy on dealing with incidents to ensure each school has a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone.”

Conversation