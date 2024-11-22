Alness Academy pupil hospitalised with concussion after ‘bullying attack’

A Ross-shire parent has pulled his son out of classes after an alleged attack from bullies left him in hospital.

The 12-year-old was left with a concussion after a group of fellow Alness Academy pupils attacked him, it’s claimed.

Speaking to the Ross-shire Journal, the pupil’s parent – who wanted to remain anonymous – expressed his horror at the situation.

He also revealed the decision to remove his son and other children from the school.

The parent said: “I had to phone an ambulance for him, he had a concussion after having his head kicked. The bullies also recorded it on their phones, which has now gone all around the school.

“The academy has done nothing to deal with these bullies — they are still in the school, threatening my son’s friends.

“How is this fair on the victims? My son feels very down and depressed after all this — I feel extremely angry about it.

“I’m taking all of my children out of that school. My son went through hell.”

Other parents pull kids out of Alness Academy amid bullying fears

After the incident, which occurred on November 11, it is believed several other parents have also removed their children from the school, due to similar issues with bullying.

The Alness Academy Facebook page sent out an ill-timed post on November 13, promoting anti-bullying week with blue wristbands.

It is understood to have received many comments from pupils and parents criticising the “tone-deaf” message.

Alness Academy have since turned the comments off.

In response to the social media post, one parent said: “How are wristbands going to stop bullying?”

Cromarty Firth councillor, Maxine Smith said: “The school was getting somewhere last year now it’s worse than ever.

“The Council need to come up with a properly thought out long-term plan for tackling the issues at Alness Academy.

“Clearly with many many head teachers over the last decade, it’s not working. They need to understand what the root cause is.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “All of our schools take any complaints about bullying very seriously and follow national policy on dealing with incidents to ensure each school has a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone.”