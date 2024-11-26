Man admits sex assault on sleeping woman he met in Inverness bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man admits sex assault on sleeping woman he met in Inverness bar

Dylan MacDonald, 21, had gone back to the woman's house where she had fallen asleep on a sofa before he touched her intimately.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep after a night out.

Dylan MacDonald had already been told to stop kissing the woman on her shoulder and breast before he put his hand inside her shorts and touched her intimately.

MacDonald, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexually assaulting the woman at an address in the city on August 19 of last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the woman had been in a city bar with a friend when they met MacDonald and another man.

The group had visited another licenced premises and drank together before returning to the home that the women shared.

Sofa sexual assault

As the group sat on the sofa, MacDonald took the strap of the woman’s top down and began kissing her on the shoulder and breast.

“She told him to stop that and he did, putting her top back into place – nothing else was said at that point,” Ms Hood told the court.

But after the woman fell asleep on the sofa, she felt MacDonald’s hand moving up the leg of her shorts and touching her intimately.

“At this point she froze, unsure of what to do or say,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

MacDonald however, took the woman’s phone from her lap and put his hand back inside her shorts, performing a sex act on her as she “pretended to be asleep, hoping he would stop”, the court heard.

When the woman’s housemate spotted what MacDonald was doing she told him to “Move your f***ing hand”, which he did.

The housemate then went back to sleep.

No comment interview with police

In the morning the victim went to her bedroom and messaged her housemate to get him and the other man out of the house, telling her MacDonald had “just assaulted her”.

The matter was later reported to police and MacDonald was cautioned and charged before giving a no comment interview.

Marc Dickson, for MacDonald, acknowledged that the sheriff would be calling for presentencing reports and made no comments in mitigation at this hearing.

Sheriff Aitken requested a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders.

He placed MacDonald, of Drumdevan Road, Inverness, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

The case will call again at the end of December and MacDonald was bailed to appear at that hearing.