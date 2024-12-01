Aberdeen DJ guilty of ‘horrific’ campaign of domestic abuse against two women

An Aberdeen DJ has been convicted of a “horrific” campaign of domestic abuse on two women over a nine-year period.

Abuser Ryan Calvert, 36, has been on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing 16 charges of domestic abuse dating back to 2010.

The court heard how Calvert, then a DJ at the Justice Mill pub on Union Street, assaulted two long-term partners – one to the danger of her life when he strangled her until she passed out.

One of his victims told the jury that when Calvert flew into rages it made her feel “really, really scared”.

“He could quite quickly change from being happy to quite angry,” she said, adding that at a certain point in their relationship she could tell when Calvert was about to turn violent and “wasn’t just going to use words anymore”.

Violent outbursts

She wept as she told the jury that Calvert had, on separate occasions, pushed her down a set of stairs, thrown a drink in her face, placed a tracking device in her phone and driven off and left her in an isolated location.

“I had never really been involved in anything like that, so my body would kind of shake. I was very scared.”

Giving evidence, Calvert denied strangling his partner and claimed she was prone to panic attacks, that made her pass out.

Calvert stated that the couple frequently fought, claiming that it was often jealousy on the part of the victim that sparked these rows.

He was asked by defence solicitor Neil Shand whether during the relationship he had ever, during one of these rows, throttled the woman until she became unconscious.

“No” he replied, before going on to describe the idea as “absurd”.

‘Horrific domestic offending’

Fiscal depute David Rogers had urged the jury to convict Calvert on all charges and quoted his chilling threat to one woman back to them: “’That’s what happens to pieces of s**t like you’ – Ryan Calvert said that before spitting on the face of [complainer two].

“These women should have felt protected and loved by Ryan Calvert, but instead they got violence and psychological abuse.”

Mr Rogers also reminded the jury that when giving his evidence, Calvert had admitted calling one of the women a c***.

He said: “The woman’s mother spoke of her daughter being distressed and telling her that Calvert had spat on her, telling the court – ‘I will never forget it’.

“There was suggestion by the defence to one of the complainers that she had made the whole thing up.

“She answered to say, ‘she wishes she had’.

“Ryan Calvert would like you to think everyone is lying but him – that is utter nonsense.

“These women suffered a campaign of horrific domestic offending and I urge you to convict.”

Guilty verdict

The jury of seven men and seven women, after five hours of deliberation, delivered eleven guilty verdicts – including the danger of life assault – and five not proven verdicts on remaining allegations.

Calvert, of Jesmond Road, Bridge of Don, sat unmoved as the guilty verdicts were read out.

Calvert was also convicted of grabbing one woman by the hair and striking her head against a car window. On another occasion, he pulled her hair and caused an earring to be torn from her ear before pushing her from a hotel room.

Both women recounted similar examples of times when Calvert would drive them to remote locations and leave them there without a phone or money – returning for them later.

Another guilty charge reads that Calvert “did shout, swear and utter abusive and derogatory remarks towards her, throw food at her, strike her with your hand and cause her to fall and strike her head on a radiator to her injury, throw a Christmas present at her, force her body against a wall, place your hands around her neck and spit on her face”.

Maintained his innocence

Calvert denied all the charges and his defence counsel Neil Shand asked the jury to find his client not guilty.

On the allegations of driving the women to remote locations and leaving them there, Mr Shand said: “It makes little sense, driving away just to come back – all you’re doing is delaying your journey.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told him a custodial sentence was possible and said: “You have been found guilty of a very lengthy and concerted course of offending against two women.

“Your abuse spanned nine years and one charge stands out – the charge of assault by applying pressure to the neck to one of the complainers to her injury and endangering her life.

“You should be in no doubt about this course of offending and the court’s view taken to these offences.

“All sentencing options will be under consideration.”

Sentence on Calvert was deferred to next year for the preparation of background reports, and non-harassment orders for both complainers will also be considered.

He was released on bail.