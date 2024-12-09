Watch: Inverness student discovers ‘gross’ Asda pasta bag crawling with bugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Watch: Inverness student discovers ‘gross’ Asda pasta bag crawling with bugs

Louisa Williams had to throw away her £90 food delivery after she discovered a “dusty” bag with the insects inside.

By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness student said she was “grossed-out” after discovering “hundreds of bugs” inside a pasta bag in her Asda food delivery.

Louisa Williams told the P&J she spotted something “horrendous” while unpacking two weeks’ worth of shopping.

The 22-year-old felt forced to throw out the full £90 delivery after the discovery. Asda has offered her a £10 voucher

Ms Williams, who stays at the Ness Castle development, got her groceries hours late due to the snow on Wednesday, November 20.

She said: “The delivery from Asda arrived very late and by that time the customer service line was closed.

Inverness woman shocked by ASDA pasta bag with hundreds of bugs

“When I was unpacking the stuff, I saw the bag of pasta and I thought it looked dusty inside.

“I then realised there were hundreds of bugs inside the bag.”

Asda pasta bag with dust and bugs
She was shocked to unpack a pasta bag with “hundreds of bugs”. Image: Louisa Williams
dusty pasta bag with bugs
She first noticed the bag was dusty. Image: Louisa Williams

Ms Williams, who studies canine and feline fertility and training, explained she put all her shopping outside her house because she was “grossed-out”.

She said: “I threw everything out because it had been amongst the bugs, and I just got the fear.

“I wasn’t taking the risk.”

She phoned Asda customer service the next morning.

She said: “They said; ‘we’ll give you a £5 voucher for that we’re very sorry’ and I said no because I wanted to raise the complaint properly as it was gross.

“At that point they said they would get a supervisor to call me back, but I heard nothing for two weeks.”

‘These things happen’

She called them back today, Monday, December 9, but claims ASDA told her they could only offer a £10 voucher.

asda pasta bag with bugs
She was offered a £10 voucher as compensation. Image: Louisa Williams

“The person on the line said, ‘I don’t know, these things happen’.

“I did not think that was a good answer. I have reported the incident to the council’s environmental health office.”

She told the P&J she posted photos and videos of the bag on Facebook and a few people commented saying they had the same experience with Asda.

The student explained she is not after the compensation but wants the supermarket giant to acknowledge the problem.

She concluded: “I want them to acknowledge that this was really bad and to make sure that wherever the error happened, they spot it.

“I don’t want a £10 voucher; I want them to deal with the problem.

“It could have been a big situation, especially for someone who may not notice

“I really don’t think I will be getting a refund for the rest of the stuff, but for them to deal with the issue is the most important thing really.”

ASDA apologises to Inverness customer

An Asda spokesperson: “We have sold more than 3m packets of pasta tubes during the last 12 months and have not received any complaints of this nature.

“We would like to apologise to Ms Williams for the service she has received, which falls below our expectations.

“We would always encourage customers that spot something that doesn’t seem right with a product to return it immediately.”

Conversation