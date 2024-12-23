Conon Bridge joiner ordered to stay away from ex-wife for four years after campaign of abuse

A self-employed joiner has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife for the next four years after admitting a course of domestic abuse lasting several years.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Conon Bridge dad-of-five Mark McKernie, 35, that he should also stay away from alcohol for the good of himself and his family.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told Inverness Sheriff Court that McKernie’s behaviour began to deteriorate in 2020 when his wife returned from attending a show in Inverness with family. He questioned who she had been with before demanding proof.

In 2021, he wrenched her mobile phone from her hand so he could inspect it and injured her fingers.

Then at Christmas of that year, he smashed a plate over his own head.

Threatened to batter father-in-law’s skull in

The court heard that although the relationship broke down, he frequently messaged his former partner to get back with her and, while she was pregnant, he accused her of cheating on him. He claimed the baby was not his.

Ms Gray said McKernie continued to question his wife about who she was seeing, threatened to examine CCTV after she had been on a night out and sent abusive messages up until May 2024 when she received the menacing voicemail.

On that occasion, Ms Gray went on, “he was intoxicated, swore at her and also said her father would get his skull battered in”.

‘This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable’

Defending, Rory Gowans said: “Although the marriage was over, they continued to live together and he was drinking too much.”

Commenting on the case, Sheriff Aitken said: “If he stayed away from (alcohol) he would have a better life and those around him.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“But I am told you have finally realised that and are doing something about it.”

Sheriff Aitken placed McKernie under three years of social work supervision and ordered him to take part in the Caledonia Programme for men who abuse their partners.

In addition, McKernie, of Wyvis Crescent, Conon Bridge, was fined £840 for the offence under the Communications Act.