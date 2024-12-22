Fraudster who was part of telephone scam on Aberdeenshire pensioner ordered to repay £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fraudster who was part of telephone scam on Aberdeenshire pensioner ordered to repay £10,000

Tariq Russell, 20, was recruited by his barber to assist a criminal gang carry out a callous telephone scam on the elderly and vulnerable.

By David McPhee
Tariq Russell admitted being part of a gang who defrauded an elderly woman of more than £17,000. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who was part of a £17,000 telephone scam on an Aberdeenshire pensioner has been ordered to repay his victim £10,000.

Tariq Russell, 20, helped a crime gang who were targeting the elderly and vulnerable by calling them up and then pretending to be from their bank or a financial institution.

Russell, from Motherwell, joined the group after being recruited by his barber and it was his bank account they used to funnel the stolen money into.

Upon being caught, police found only £4,000 in Russell’s account, leaving his 67-year-old victim more than £13,000 out of pocket.

A solicitor at an earlier hearing had described Russell as a lowly bit-part player in the fraud operation.

However, upon hearing the elderly victim was yet to get any of her money back, Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered that Russell repay £10,000 in compensation.

Scam targeted pensioner’s savings

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court at a previous hearing that Russell “played a role” in inducing his elderly female victim into providing her bank details from which “sums were then transferred”.

Russell’s bank account was used to transfer money from several accounts held in the pensioner’s name on April 1 2021.

“The accused was acting alongside others,” Ms Kerr said, adding that “the total amount taken was £17,750, with only £4,000 being recovered”.

Appearing in the dock, Russell pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud.

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that Russell had “allowed his bank account to be used in this fraudulent scheme knowing it was somewhat dodgy”.

“It is still playing a part in the fraud, but he didn’t know exactly what kind of fraud was being carried out,” the solicitor said.

Tariq Russell will return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing next month. Image: DC Thomson.

‘He has ended up taking the fall for it’

Mr Maitland informed that court that following the money being transferred to Russell’s account, he was then driven to various post offices where he was told to remove the ill-gotten gains in Euros.

He said that Russell – who now works as a delivery driver – would be in a position to make payments to repay his victim.

He said Russell has so far managed to save up around £1,200.

“Hopefully, this whole incident can be put down to him being young and stupid,” Mr Maitland continued.

“He was offered a chance by his barber to make a quick buck and he has ended up taking the fall for it.”

Sheriff Wallace asked the fiscal depute to confirm whether the victim had received any repayment to date and was informed that no money had thus far been repaid.

The sheriff made Russell subject to a community payback order with supervision for 24 months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Russell to repay his victim a total of £10,000.

