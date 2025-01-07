Woman who touched Inverness shop workers on buttocks placed on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman who touched Inverness shop workers on buttocks placed on sex offenders register

Gail Stewart admitted two counts of sexual assault in relation to the incidents at a Highland retail store.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

A woman who touched two male shop workers on the buttocks has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Gail Stewart targeted two victims in an Inverness retail store – touching each on the bottom as they tried to serve her.

After being asked to leave the store and police arrived, Stewart struggled with officers as they tried to detain her.

Stewart, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two counts of sexual assault and one of resisting and struggling with officers.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was around 4.10pm on July 28 2023 when Stewart entered the retail premises with another female.

Stewart began shopping and requested assistance from one of the staff – touching him repeatedly on the arm and making him feel “uncomfortable”.

Woman ‘slapped’ worker’s ‘backside’

As the worker tried to help with her request she followed him and “slapped him on the backside” leaving her hand there for a moment before removing it.

The contact left the worker feeling uncomfortable and he walked away, alerting another staff member to what had happened.

The second worker then attempted to serve Stewart but she walked around behind him and passed her arm around his waist before touching him on the buttocks as well.

Stewart went to the tills and the store manager asked her to leave as “she was making staff feel uncomfortable”.

Woman detained over shop staff sex assaults

Police were contacted and traced Stewart outside the store, but when they charged her with the two sexual offences and tried to detain her she struggled with officers, before being handcuffed and placed in the van.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for background reports and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders before passing sentence.

Solicitor Willie Young reserved his comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case.

Stewart, of Drumossie Road, Stratton, was placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.