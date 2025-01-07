Willie Miller: What Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic SHOULD have done when he was goaded by Motherwell’s Tony Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: What Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic SHOULD have done when he was goaded by Motherwell’s Tony Watt

Rubezic must reflect on how instinctive actions are overshadowing his defensive qualities, or Dons boss Jimmy Thelin won't be able to keep backing him, Miller writes.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic is shown a red card by referee Nick Walsh following a confrontation with Motherwell's Tony Watt. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has to calm down and start thinking more after his straight red card against Motherwell.

The dismissal in the 2-0 loss at Fir Park was a result of Rubezic acting purely on instinct and losing his composure.

The minute you lose your cool and allow yourself to be goaded by an opponent, you have lost the fight.

That’s what happened with Rubezic, who now has even more of reputation for being impetuous.

Motherwell’s Tony Watt is an experienced player and it looked was trying to unsettle Rubezic in the build-up to the flashpoint close to half-time.

After Rubezic ran the ball out of play and both players fell over, Watt got up, then stood in front of the Aberdeen centre-back and appeared to have a go at him.

The correct reaction would have been to laugh at Watt and walk away from it.

If you react as Rubezic did, with head-to-head contact and a two-handed push, then the outcome is a red card and letting your team-mates down.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic has an altercation with Motherwell's Tony Watt for which he was shown a red card. Image: Shutterstock.
Self-reflection needed by Rubezic, and counsel from boss Thelin

There is a lot of thinking to be done by Rubezic.

He has to sit down and speak with manager Jimmy Thelin, who must impress upon him how important it is to keep his composure.

If he can do that, then Rubezic has a good future ahead of him, because he does have a lot going for him as a defender.

However, if Rubezic constantly reacts with instinct, then it is going to be difficult for the manager to defend him.

The red card against Motherwell was a prime example of his current capacity for rashness.

There have been other examples this season when Rubezic has got himself out of position by doing things instinctively, rather than thinking about it.

Rubezic red card will divide opinion

I understand Rubezic’s red card at Motherwell might split opinion.

There were two movements by Rubezic towards Watt. That is why the officials are saying it was a red card.

Some people will look at the actual contact and say there is not much in it – and I’m one of them.

But I am also in the camp that believes the minute you motion your head towards an opponent, you are laying yourself bare to being red carded.

Motherwells Tony Watt (R) and Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (L) following a confrontation that leads to Rubezic being sent off. Image: SNS
Motherwell’s Tony Watt (R) and Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic (L) following a confrontation that led to Rubezic being sent off. Image: SNS.

Long view required for Dons’ season

Rubezic was sent off with the Dons 1-0 down, but, within a minute of the dismissal, Motherwell doubled their advantage.

It is now 10 games without a win for Aberdeen.

But the longer view has to be taken on this season.

Most observers would admit that even in the 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign the matches were patchy.

There was very rarely a game during the run when you could say Aberdeen had a full 90 minutes of control.

It was either a good first 45 minutes and bad second half – or vice versa.

However, everything went Aberdeen’s way during their unbeaten run… and maybe people got carried away with that.

Now the Dons are in a period where it is the polar opposite.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson (L) and Dante Polvara look dejected at full time after the 2-0 loss at Motherwell.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson (L) and Dante Polvara look dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Busy transfer window for Aberdeen this month

On balance Aberdeen are probably where they should be – in the mix at third and fourth spot with not much in it with the chasing pack.

Let’s not forget they finished in the bottom six last season!

Now, Aberdeen and manager Thelin have to find a way to turn the poor form around to make this a season of hope going forward.

The transfer window is open and Thelin will also need the summer window to bring in his own signings.

I don’t believe anyone thought Aberdeen were the finished article when things were going well. And they certainly won’t think that is the case now.

Thelin must be allowed to use his experience to turn the situation around and start to win games again.

That is what he is in the job to do.

