Willie Miller: What Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic SHOULD have done when he was goaded by Motherwell’s Tony Watt

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has to calm down and start thinking more after his straight red card against Motherwell.

The dismissal in the 2-0 loss at Fir Park was a result of Rubezic acting purely on instinct and losing his composure.

The minute you lose your cool and allow yourself to be goaded by an opponent, you have lost the fight.

That’s what happened with Rubezic, who now has even more of reputation for being impetuous.

Motherwell’s Tony Watt is an experienced player and it looked was trying to unsettle Rubezic in the build-up to the flashpoint close to half-time.

After Rubezic ran the ball out of play and both players fell over, Watt got up, then stood in front of the Aberdeen centre-back and appeared to have a go at him.

The correct reaction would have been to laugh at Watt and walk away from it.

If you react as Rubezic did, with head-to-head contact and a two-handed push, then the outcome is a red card and letting your team-mates down.

Self-reflection needed by Rubezic, and counsel from boss Thelin

There is a lot of thinking to be done by Rubezic.

He has to sit down and speak with manager Jimmy Thelin, who must impress upon him how important it is to keep his composure.

If he can do that, then Rubezic has a good future ahead of him, because he does have a lot going for him as a defender.

However, if Rubezic constantly reacts with instinct, then it is going to be difficult for the manager to defend him.

The red card against Motherwell was a prime example of his current capacity for rashness.

There have been other examples this season when Rubezic has got himself out of position by doing things instinctively, rather than thinking about it.

Rubezic red card will divide opinion

I understand Rubezic’s red card at Motherwell might split opinion.

There were two movements by Rubezic towards Watt. That is why the officials are saying it was a red card.

Some people will look at the actual contact and say there is not much in it – and I’m one of them.

But I am also in the camp that believes the minute you motion your head towards an opponent, you are laying yourself bare to being red carded.

Long view required for Dons’ season

Rubezic was sent off with the Dons 1-0 down, but, within a minute of the dismissal, Motherwell doubled their advantage.

It is now 10 games without a win for Aberdeen.

But the longer view has to be taken on this season.

Most observers would admit that even in the 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign the matches were patchy.

There was very rarely a game during the run when you could say Aberdeen had a full 90 minutes of control.

It was either a good first 45 minutes and bad second half – or vice versa.

However, everything went Aberdeen’s way during their unbeaten run… and maybe people got carried away with that.

Now the Dons are in a period where it is the polar opposite.

Busy transfer window for Aberdeen this month

On balance Aberdeen are probably where they should be – in the mix at third and fourth spot with not much in it with the chasing pack.

Let’s not forget they finished in the bottom six last season!

Now, Aberdeen and manager Thelin have to find a way to turn the poor form around to make this a season of hope going forward.

The transfer window is open and Thelin will also need the summer window to bring in his own signings.

I don’t believe anyone thought Aberdeen were the finished article when things were going well. And they certainly won’t think that is the case now.

Thelin must be allowed to use his experience to turn the situation around and start to win games again.

That is what he is in the job to do.