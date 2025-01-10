Inverness nightmare neighbour back in court after making more chilling threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness nightmare neighbour back in court after making more chilling threats

Donald Bain, 73, has a previous conviction for threatening to shoot a neighbour - and has landed back in the dock.

By Jenni Gee
Donald Bain threatened to kill his neighbours. Image DC Thomson
A nightmare neighbour who once threatened to shoot the woman next door has appeared in court again to face similar offences.

Donald Bain spoke about a shotgun and called his neighbours names during a tirade of abuse before threatening to kill them.

Bain, 73, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 14 last year.

It came less than a year after he appeared in the same court for hurling abuse at a different neighbour and threatening her brother while brandishing a knife.

In his latest tirade – which lasted for around an hour-and-a-half – told his frightened neighbour she was a “f***ing w****” and a “f***ing c***”.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said it was around 6.30pm when the woman heard Bain “causing a disturbance in his back garden”.

Bain was opening and closing the patio door of his property and causing it to bang.

Donald Bain was shouting and swearing in the street

When the woman went to investigate Bain said “Hi constable, I’m speaking to you” before telling her to “come out and face me”.

Bain then called the woman a “f***ing w****” and a “f***ing c***”.

The neighbour began to record the incident on her mobile phone as Bain “continued his tirade” shouting “you f***ing b****, you b******”

He called the woman and her partner  – who was not present at this point – “a pair of f***ing cowards”.

Bain then referenced a shotgun, before telling her chillingly: “I’m going to f***ing kill you both.”

The woman, who was “in a state of alarm”, called 999 and contacted her partner, who returned to the property and found Bain in the street shouting and swearing.

Bain told the man “You’re a b******, you’re c***s” and ignored the man’s attempts to engage him, continuing to shout and swear.

Police were contacted again and arrived shortly before 8pm – bringing the incident to an end.

Nightmare neighbour ‘cannot recall’ incident

Solicitor Samantha Morrison told the court her client “cannot recall too much of this particular incident” as he had taken alcohol along with prescribed medication.

She said he had been suffering from poor physical health, which had been affecting his mental health.

The defence agent told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Bain had no matters outstanding but conceded that he did have a previous conviction for a similar offence. 

Sheriff Matheson called for a presentencing report and a restriction of liberty assessment – which means the court could order him to say inside his home between certain hours – before passing sentence.

Bain, of Birchwood Road, Inshes Wood, was bailed to appear at the next hearing in February, with a condition that he not consume any alcohol.

 