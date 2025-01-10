REACTION: Shoppers mourn ‘huge loss’ of St Giles Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REACTION: Shoppers mourn ‘huge loss’ of St Giles Centre

Locals told The P&J they are saddened by the impending closure of the iconic High Street unit.

Nicole Toner, who runs a town centre business, used to hang out at the centre with her friends as a teenager
By Ena Saracevic

Shoppers have called the closure of Elgin’s St Giles Centre a “huge loss” as the complex gets ready to close in less than two weeks.

Letters were sent to businesses operating inside the High Street shopping centre telling them they need to vacate the building by close of business on Monday, January 20.

Locals told The Press and Journal they were ‘in shock’ after hearing the news, and ‘really sad’ that such a huge High Street unit would be closing down.

St Giles Centre close-up of sign.
The St Giles Centre. Image: DC Thomson

The closure is the culmination of several years of decline in the shopping centre following closures of stores such as Monsoon and Superdrug, as well as Mountain Warehouse moving to the retail parks.

The situation was then pushed to crisis point in November last year when Moray Council took legal action to retrieve a huge sum – thought to be in the in the region of £600,000 to £750,000 – of unpaid non-domestic rates from the owners of the St Giles Centre.

Closure ‘huge loss’ for Elgin’s town centre

Nicole Toner, who runs her town centre business Nicole’s Beauty Room, used to hang out at the centre with her friends as a teenager.

Nicole Toner. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“It’s just really sad for everyone who works there,” she added.

“It’s been open for a long time, and there’s a lot of businesses still there that have been open for a while too. It’s a huge loss for the high street.

“When I was a teenager, I’d get drinks from Starbucks and just sit in the centre with my friends.

“It would be so busy but nowadays it’s just dead – it’s a shame.”

Irene Harrold, from Elgin, remembers when the shopping centre first opened up in 1991.

Irene Harrold. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“The St Giles Centre was good when it first opened because there was a lot of shops in it but gradually over the years it’s had less and less,” she said.

“I’m sad it’s closing down as it’s going to be another empty space in Elgin.

“I feel very sorry for the shops that are still there that need to find new premises.”

Fears whole town ‘might die’ as a result of shopping centre closure

Helen George found out about the news while she was doing her shopping.

“I’ve just found out the news while I was in a shop and someone in front of me spoke about it,” she said.

“I think it’s incredibly sad because it feels like the whole place might die a little bit.

“The only other decent shopping centre nearby now is in Inverness.”

Bill. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Bill has lived in the local area for years, and believes the shopping centre had many missed opportunities to rejuvenate the high street.

“Instead of a dozen shops empty or closed, it needs 50 or 40 little ones,” he said.

“They’ve got a first floor, but they should’ve added a second floor with market stalls.

“It also needs something like the Victorian Market in Inverness where people can sit down and eat.”

‘Missed opportunities’ for shopping centre

“There’s also so much space in the top floors of the building that isn’t even being used,” Bill added.

“Why aren’t they all flats? You could fit at least 20 flats there, or maybe 40 flats.

“I first came up here in 1975, and it’s gone downhill like any other place.

“But it is a shame that the shopping centre is closing down.”

Phyllis Cameron, from Lhanbryde, fears ‘not much’ will be left after the closure of the St Giles Centre.

“Everything’s going to end up coming out of the high street,” she said.

“There’s not going to be much here really.

“I thought it was great when it was built for a start, and it was full of shops.

“It’s now more like an empty building.”

Conversation