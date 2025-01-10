Wick man assaulted partner in hotel after watching Inverness panto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Wick man assaulted partner in hotel after watching Inverness panto

Repeat domestic abuser John Macaulay punched the woman several times and she ran screaming from their hotel room.

By Jenni Gee
The assault took place at the Columba Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
A man viciously attacked his partner after travelling to Inverness to watch a pantomime.

Repeat domestic abuser John Macaulay, from Wick, punched the woman several times and she ran screaming from their hotel room, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Macaulay, 34, admitted a single charge of domestic assault.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said Macaulay and the woman had been in a relationship for around three months prior to the attack.

She said the pair had travelled to Inverness on December 21 last year for “a couple of days” and had booked a room at The Columba Hotel, on Ness Walk.

“They had attended a pantomime in Inverness and returned to the hotel,” Ms Silver said.

It was then that an argument broke out and Macaulay attacked the woman.

Woman ran screaming from Inverness hotel room

“He has then punched her three of four more times to the back and the leg to her slight injury, causing her to start crying and run out of the locus screaming,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

The court heard that the woman sustained a “lump to her head” and “minor redness to her leg” as a result of the attack.

Defence solicitor Mhyrin Hill said: “It is a nasty incident, there is no way of getting away from it.”

The defence agent said her client, a self-employed digger driver, was “extremely remorseful” about his actions and noted that alcohol consumption had “not assisted this situation”.

Wick man’s second domestic incident

Sheriff Matheson told Macaulay: “This is a second domestic incident involving you and there is an escalation from the first.”

She called for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Caledonian Men’s Programme for domestic offenders to be produced before the sentencing hearing, which will take place next month.

Macaulay, of Breadalbane Terrace, Wick, was bailed to appear then, with a condition that he must not approach or contact his victim.