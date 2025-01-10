St Giles Closure: Elgin Subway boss speaks out about the future of the shop in the town

Elgin’s Subway boss says being told to move out of the St Giles Centre at such short notice is a shock – and will be “impossible” for them.

Liam Dalgarno owns the Elgin franchise of the national sandwich chain.

He says he and his team have already started looking for a new home in the town.

But the businessman revealed he had recently carried out a six figure makeover of the shop at unit 28.

He was shocked to receive the letter this week giving them less than a fortnight to pack up their equipment and leave the premises.

Mr Dalgarno said: “It was a shock to us and the team to receive the letter from the landlord on Tuesday advising us we have less than two weeks to vacate the premises.

“It is impossible for us to arrange to remove all of our equipment and store it within this time period, so we are still unsure of what we are going to do.”

‘Huge financial blow’

He also owns the franchise of the Subway restaurants in Inverness and Nairn.

He added: “We recently spent over £100,000 on a remodel of the Elgin store with this cost and the cost of opening a new store we have a lot to consider.

“Its been a huge financial blow for our small family business.”

What now for Subway in Elgin?

He is now on the hunt for a new home for Subway.

He said: “Ideally it would be great for us to move into a suitable unit on the High Street, but I believe there is only one unit available. I’m sure there will be multiple retailers who will be trying to get a space on the high street.

“I have asked our property agents to see what there is and we will take it from there.

“For the time being Subway will be permanently closing in Elgin.”

Working to find employment for his staff

He added: “We have managed to secure another position for one of our team members and I am working with other local businesses to help facilitate our team getting new employment in the area.”

In the meantime, the chain which employs seven people will continue to operate in the centre.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm. Meanwhile on Sunday, it operates from 11am to 4pm.

