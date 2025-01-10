St Giles Closure: Elgin Subway boss speaks out about the future of the shop in the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

St Giles Closure: Elgin Subway boss speaks out about the future of the shop in the town

Still reeling from the shock news of the closure, Liam Dalgarno is trying to find a new home for the business and jobs for his staff in the meantime.

Elgin Subway franchise boss Liam Dalgarno reveals what is next for the shop in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Elgin Subway franchise boss Liam Dalgarno reveals what is next for the shop in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Elgin’s Subway boss says being told to move out of the St Giles Centre at such short notice is a shock – and will be “impossible” for them.

Liam Dalgarno owns the Elgin franchise of the national sandwich chain.

He says he and his team have already started looking for a new home in the town.

But the businessman revealed he had recently carried out a six figure makeover of the shop at unit 28.

Our front page about the news of St Giles set to close. Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

He was shocked to receive the letter this week giving them less than a fortnight to pack up their equipment and leave the premises.

Mr Dalgarno said: “It was a shock to us and the team to receive the letter from the landlord on Tuesday advising us we have less than two weeks to vacate the premises.

“It is impossible for us to arrange to remove all of our equipment and store it within this time period, so we are still unsure of what we are going to do.”

Liam Dalgarno

‘Huge financial blow’

He also owns the franchise of the Subway restaurants in Inverness and Nairn.

He added: “We recently spent over £100,000 on a remodel of the Elgin store with this cost and the cost of opening a new store we have a lot to consider.

“Its been a huge financial blow for our small family business.”

St Giles Centre.

What now for Subway in Elgin?

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He is now on the hunt for a new home for Subway.

He said: “Ideally it would be great for us to move into a suitable unit on the High Street, but I believe there is only one unit available. I’m sure there will be multiple retailers who will be trying to get a space on the high street.

“I have asked our property agents to see what there is and we will take it from there.

“For the time being Subway will be permanently closing in Elgin.”

Working to find employment for his staff

He added: “We have managed to secure another position for one of our team members and I am working with other local businesses to help facilitate our team getting new employment in the area.”

In the meantime, the chain which employs seven people will continue to operate in the centre.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm. Meanwhile on Sunday, it operates from 11am to 4pm.

Read more about St Giles:

Conversation