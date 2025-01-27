Men in court after police officer seriously hurt in A82 ‘stolen’ car chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court after police officer seriously hurt in A82 ‘stolen’ car chase

Iain Grant, 29, and Robert MacAllister, 42, are alleged to have stolen a silver Subaru before crashing into a police vehicle, causing it to land on its roof. 

By David Love
Police car with blue lights in operation.
A police officer was seriously injured in the incident on the A82.

Two men have appeared in court after a Highland police chase left an officer seriously injured.

Iain Grant, 29, and Robert MacAllister, 42, are alleged to have stolen a silver Subaru Forester from Dingwall before crashing into a police vehicle, causing the patrol car to overturn and land on its roof.

A female officer was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries while her male colleague suffered minor injuries.

Grant, from Inverness, and MacAllister, from Dingwall, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today following Sunday’s early evening crash.

Police car ended on its roof

It is alleged they both stole the Subaru from Cambrai Court, Dingwall, and MacAllister drove it with almost twice the permitted level of alcohol in his system.

Grant is accused of driving the vehicle on the Dunain Straight and failing to stop for a police sergeant, driving it dangerously between Dingwall and the A82 at Abriachan junction and the Dunain Straight and seriously injuring the sergeant’s female colleague.

It is further alleged that Grant repeatedly carried out unsafe overtaking manoeuvres, swerved across the road at speed and nearly collided with other vehicles, veering to the left and causing the Subaru to collide with a police vehicle.

The charge alleges Grant attempted to drive past the police car, resulting in it losing control, entering a ditch and overturning onto its roof.

The charge added that Grant then braked suddenly and drove in front of a second police vehicle, causing it to enter a ditch and hit a stone wall.

Pair made no plea to charges

Grant is additionally accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, assaulting two officers by repeatedly kicking both on the body and attempting to bite one on the hand.

The sixth charge alleges Grant resisted arrest and struggled violently, whereby ambulance personnel had to sedate him before he was transported to Raigmore Hospital for assessment.

Grant is alleged to have been on several bail orders imposed at Inverness and Tain.

Grant and MacAllister made no plea through their solicitor Mary-Ellen Scobbie.

Sheriff Sara Matheson remanded Grant in custody and MacAllister was granted bail.

 