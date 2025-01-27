Men in court after police officer seriously hurt in A82 ‘stolen’ car chase

Two men have appeared in court after a Highland police chase left an officer seriously injured.

Iain Grant, 29, and Robert MacAllister, 42, are alleged to have stolen a silver Subaru Forester from Dingwall before crashing into a police vehicle, causing the patrol car to overturn and land on its roof.

A female officer was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries while her male colleague suffered minor injuries.

Grant, from Inverness, and MacAllister, from Dingwall, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today following Sunday’s early evening crash.

Police car ended on its roof

It is alleged they both stole the Subaru from Cambrai Court, Dingwall, and MacAllister drove it with almost twice the permitted level of alcohol in his system.

Grant is accused of driving the vehicle on the Dunain Straight and failing to stop for a police sergeant, driving it dangerously between Dingwall and the A82 at Abriachan junction and the Dunain Straight and seriously injuring the sergeant’s female colleague.

It is further alleged that Grant repeatedly carried out unsafe overtaking manoeuvres, swerved across the road at speed and nearly collided with other vehicles, veering to the left and causing the Subaru to collide with a police vehicle.

The charge alleges Grant attempted to drive past the police car, resulting in it losing control, entering a ditch and overturning onto its roof.

The charge added that Grant then braked suddenly and drove in front of a second police vehicle, causing it to enter a ditch and hit a stone wall.

Pair made no plea to charges

Grant is additionally accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, assaulting two officers by repeatedly kicking both on the body and attempting to bite one on the hand.

The sixth charge alleges Grant resisted arrest and struggled violently, whereby ambulance personnel had to sedate him before he was transported to Raigmore Hospital for assessment.

Grant is alleged to have been on several bail orders imposed at Inverness and Tain.

Grant and MacAllister made no plea through their solicitor Mary-Ellen Scobbie.

Sheriff Sara Matheson remanded Grant in custody and MacAllister was granted bail.