Two charged after stolen SUV crashes into police car south of Inverness

Two men, aged 29 and 42, have been arrested and charged after a stolen SUV was crashed into a police car south of Inverness.

Two police officers were taken to hospital following the accident, one with what have been described as “serious” injuries.

Police received a report of the theft of a silver Subaru Forester from the Cambrai Court area of Dingwall at about 5.10pm on Sunday.

A short time later, it was reported that the same vehicle was being driven dangerously on the A82 south of Inverness.

A police pursuit began after the driver failed to stop when officers asked them to do so.

The SUV then collided with one of the police vehicles before coming to a stop near Craig Dunain in Inverness.

The road was closed for about an hour to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and as investigations were undertaken.

Two ambulances and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

Two officers injured after A82 police chase

Following the pursuit, a female police officer was treated at hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A male officer was also injured in the incident.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Subaru Forester was taken to hospital for treatment.

He and the 42-year-old are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Investigation ongoing after Inverness police pursuit and crash

Inspector Donald MacKinnon, from the Dingwall road policing unit has asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle to get in touch.

“Further inquiries into this incident remain ongoing,” he said.

“We ask for any motorists who may have seen the Subaru being driven between Dingwall and the A82 prior, to the crash, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 2522 of January 26, 2025

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.