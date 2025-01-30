Man in court over Northfield shop knifepoint robbery

A man has appeared in court in connection with a knifepoint robbery at an Aberdeen shop.

The Lintmill Shoppy in Northfield was targeted in September last year and police at the time said staff were threatened and money was stolen.

Shop owner Ramalingam Yogeswaran said his workers were left “terrified” by the incident, which took place at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Following a number of appeals, police have now charged a Dundee man over the incident and he appeared in court yesterday.

Cosmo Grasier Hall, 39, faced two charges – robbery and possession of a bladed item.

He made no plea during the private appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.