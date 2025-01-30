Alness motorists targeted by man in the middle of the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Alness motorists targeted by man in the middle of the road

Ian Grant walked in the middle of Obsdale Road, forcing cars to stop - then attacked the vehicles, kicking and punching them.

By Jenni Gee
The incidents took place on Obsdale Road, Alness. Image: Google Street View
Motorists in Alness were targeted by a man who walked into the road before kicking or punching their vehicles, a court has heard.

Ian Grant brought cars to a halt on Obsdale Road on two occasions, then kicked the bonnet of one and punched the mirror of another.

When one of the drivers tried to get out of his car, Grant assaulted him, punching him on the head and body.

Grant, 29, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault, vandalism, and threatening behaviour in relation to the car incidents.

He also admitted resisting police at the scene of his first crime and assaulting an officer by kicking him on the head.

Motorist saw man in middle of road

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was about 5pm on May 25 last year when a woman drove around a bend on Obsdale Road and saw Grant in the middle of the road, walking away from her.

“She honked her horn twice to get his attention,” Ms Eastwood said.

The woman slowed to walking pace and then came to a complete stop, at which point Grant kicked the bonnet of her vehicle.

The driver went to the nearby police station and when officers emerged Grant was still in the middle of the road.

“He was not cooperative,” Ms Eastwood said.

Grant was arrested but “actively resisted” officers. He kicked out as he was being put in a police van, connecting with a policeman’s face and causing a cut to his bottom lip that required medical attention.

Then on October 5 another driver was travelling on the same road at around 10.25pm when he saw Grant walking in the road and sounded his horn.

Grant then punched the car, before turning his attention to the driver.

‘I’m going to stab you’

The accused started to punch him repeatedly,” the fiscal depute said, adding: “The accused repeatedly shouted I’m going to stab you.”

The driver managed to dodge most of the attack, due to Grant’s level of intoxication.

The incident was witnessed by a front-seat passenger who remained in the vehicle, shouting for it to stop.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court that her client was a man “not without his difficulties” – outlining a history of childhood trauma and loss which had left him suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as a brain injury sustained in an accident.

She said the offences had been committed against a background of drug and alochol issues, which Grant has since taken steps to address.

But Sheriff Wilson told Grant, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, that he had a “dreadful record” and a custodial sentence was “the only sentence”.

He said: “Kicks to the head to injury have to attract a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Grant for nine months in relation to the first incident and six months in relation to the second incident – with the terms to be served consecutively.

He also ordered that Grant serve seven months of an unexpired portion of a previous sentence, from which he had been released on licence, making a total sentence of 22 months.

 