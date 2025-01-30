Alness motorists targeted by man in the middle of the road

Motorists in Alness were targeted by a man who walked into the road before kicking or punching their vehicles, a court has heard.

Ian Grant brought cars to a halt on Obsdale Road on two occasions, then kicked the bonnet of one and punched the mirror of another.

When one of the drivers tried to get out of his car, Grant assaulted him, punching him on the head and body.

Grant, 29, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault, vandalism, and threatening behaviour in relation to the car incidents.

He also admitted resisting police at the scene of his first crime and assaulting an officer by kicking him on the head.

Motorist saw man in middle of road

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was about 5pm on May 25 last year when a woman drove around a bend on Obsdale Road and saw Grant in the middle of the road, walking away from her.

“She honked her horn twice to get his attention,” Ms Eastwood said.

The woman slowed to walking pace and then came to a complete stop, at which point Grant kicked the bonnet of her vehicle.

The driver went to the nearby police station and when officers emerged Grant was still in the middle of the road.

“He was not cooperative,” Ms Eastwood said.

Grant was arrested but “actively resisted” officers. He kicked out as he was being put in a police van, connecting with a policeman’s face and causing a cut to his bottom lip that required medical attention.

Then on October 5 another driver was travelling on the same road at around 10.25pm when he saw Grant walking in the road and sounded his horn.

Grant then punched the car, before turning his attention to the driver.

‘I’m going to stab you’

The accused started to punch him repeatedly,” the fiscal depute said, adding: “The accused repeatedly shouted I’m going to stab you.”

The driver managed to dodge most of the attack, due to Grant’s level of intoxication.

The incident was witnessed by a front-seat passenger who remained in the vehicle, shouting for it to stop.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court that her client was a man “not without his difficulties” – outlining a history of childhood trauma and loss which had left him suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as a brain injury sustained in an accident.

She said the offences had been committed against a background of drug and alochol issues, which Grant has since taken steps to address.

But Sheriff Wilson told Grant, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, that he had a “dreadful record” and a custodial sentence was “the only sentence”.

He said: “Kicks to the head to injury have to attract a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Grant for nine months in relation to the first incident and six months in relation to the second incident – with the terms to be served consecutively.

He also ordered that Grant serve seven months of an unexpired portion of a previous sentence, from which he had been released on licence, making a total sentence of 22 months.